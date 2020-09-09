Detel launches semi-automatic washing machine at Rs 5999

Detel has launched a semi-automatic washing machine which has been designed keeping the requirement of Indian customers in mind.

Detel has today announced the launch of its first Washing Machine in the Indian Market. The newly launched product is priced at Rs 5,999.00 +GST, the customers can purchase the product from the Detel-India Website. The product is also available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform B2Badda.com for trade partners, resellers and bulk orders.



The company has launched a semi-automatic washing machine which has been designed keeping the requirement of Indian customers in mind. The innovative and Make for India washing machine consumes less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration when it is running.





Detel’s Washing Machine weighs 6.8Kg and supports the power supply of AC/50 Hz 230v. The washing input is 360 W along with it the spinning input power is 150 W. The highest capacity of water level is 65 liters and the low water capacity is 30 liters. The total time the washer takes is 15 minutes and the spinner takes 5 minutes overall. Detel washing machine comes with a 5-year warranty on motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty.



Commenting on the development, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “With reduced or absolutely no domestic help in certain parts of the country, consumers are looking for appliances that make their life easy. We have tried to understand what customers need keeping the current scenario in mind and have addressed every possible choice of our customers in our newly launched washing machine. Our aim is to continue to launch innovative products at an affordable cost for a greater experience”