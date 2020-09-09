Advertisement

Detel launches semi-automatic washing machine at Rs 5999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 5:00 pm

Latest News

Detel has launched a semi-automatic washing machine which has been designed keeping the requirement of Indian customers in mind.
Advertisement

Detel has today announced the launch of its first Washing Machine in the Indian Market. The newly launched product is priced at Rs 5,999.00 +GST, the customers can purchase the product from the Detel-India Website. The product is also available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform B2Badda.com  for trade partners, resellers and bulk orders.

 The company has launched a semi-automatic washing machine which has been designed keeping the requirement of Indian customers in mind. The innovative and Make for India washing machine consumes less energy while producing minimal noise and vibration when it is running.

 
Detel’s Washing Machine weighs 6.8Kg and supports the power supply of AC/50 Hz 230v. The washing input is 360 W along with it the spinning input power is 150 W. The highest capacity of water level is 65 liters and the low water capacity is 30 liters. The total time the washer takes is 15 minutes and the spinner takes 5 minutes overall. Detel washing machine comes with a 5-year warranty on motor and 2-year comprehensive warranty.

 Commenting on the development, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “With reduced or absolutely no domestic help in certain parts of the country, consumers are looking for appliances that make their life easy. We have tried to understand what customers need keeping the current scenario in mind and have addressed every possible choice of our customers in our newly launched washing machine. Our aim is to continue to launch innovative products at an affordable cost for a greater experience”

Detel launches Detel Easy two-wheeler electric vehicle at Rs 19,999

Detel Cinema TV with Soundbar launched in India at Rs 24,999

Detel Amaze Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 2,399

Detel D1 Guru, D1 Champ, D1 Star, and D1 Max feature phones launched in India

Detel introduces Di-Pod wireless Bluetooth earbuds in India

Detel introduces 75-inch 4K Smart LED TV in India for Rs 1,29,999

Latest News from Detel

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung to Shut Down its TV Manufacturing Plant in China

Whirlpool launches Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Refrigerator starting at Rs 39,800

Samsung launches new Curd Maestro refrigerator options

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies