Detel launches Detel Easy two-wheeler electric vehicle at Rs 19,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 2:39 pm

Detel Easy will be available in colours - Jet Black, Pearl White & Metallic Red.
Detel has announced the launch of a two-wheeler EV- Detel Easy. The company has launched its product at Rs, 19,999 + GST which the company claims to make it a World’s Most Economical e-Two-Wheeler. Detel has partnered with Bajaj Finserv for EMI Finance schemes for the customers.

Customers can purchase the product from www.detel-india.com and for trade partners, resellers and bulk orders, the product is available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform www.b2badda.com. Detel Easy will be available in colours - Jet Black, Pearl White & Metallic Red.

The company has brought in fresh designs, ease of use, low maintenance, quick charging, and more features in its EV products. Detel Easy is powered by a 6 Pipe controller 250W electric motor that offers a top speed of 25 km/h, hence one needs not to own a driving license or vehicle registration to operate this product. The product’s build makes minimal use of plastics to make it an environment-friendly vehicle.

The newly launched EV is backed by advanced braking system drum brakes. Detel Easy supports 48V 12AH LiFePO4 Battery, that can be charged entirely in 7-8 hours and go up to 60 km at full charge with ideal conditions. The low-speed and reliable e-Two-Wheeler by Detel can accommodate 2 people and it also comes with a free helmet to ensure the safety of rider.
 

Commenting on the development, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our World’s Most Economical DetelEV Two-Wheeler. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms etc. Also, with the recent announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on the launch of new 'Electric Vehicle Policy' that is aimed at boosting the economy, reducing pollution levels and generating employment in the city, we feel that the consumption of electric vehicle will go up now than ever.”

 “This addition in our portfolio will be our first step in our endeavor of reducing vehicular pollution in the cities and increase the penetration of EV as intended by the people and various state governments”, he further added.

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

