Dell XPS desktop announced: Price, specification and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 2:50 pm

Dell XPS desktop has been announced. Here is the Dell XPS desktop price, specifications and more.
Dell has announced the launch of its latest desktop. Dubbed as Dell XPS desktop, it comes in two options, Standard and Special Edition with both of them offering the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors. 

 

Dell XPS desktop price and availability

 

The Dell XPS desktop comes with a starting price of $649 (approx. Rs 48,999) for the Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. The desktop also comes with a price of $2,699 (approx. Rs 2,00,000) and it comes with Core i9 processor, 64GB RAM 4TB storage and more. 

 

Dell XPS Special Edition is priced at $1,299 (approx. Rs 85,000) for the Core i5 model, while the Core i9 model with 64GB RAM, 4TB storage is priced at $2959 (approx Rs 2,25,000). The desktop is available in US, Canada, European and Asian countries, though there is no information whether it will be launched in India or not. 

 

Dell XPS desktop specifications

 

To start with the specifications, the desktop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900 processor for the Standard version. The Special Edition comes with up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900K processor. It comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6G GDDR6 GPU for the standard variant and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 GPU for the Special Edition. 

 

The desktop offers up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM along with 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVME SSD and 2TB SATA 7,200RPM HDD storage option. It runs on Windows 10 Home edition. In terms of power, it comes with a 500W power supply. On the connectivity front, it supports four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a Display Port 1.2, a Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio port on the back, while on the front, there are three USB 3.1 ports, one USB Type C port and a headphone jack.

 

