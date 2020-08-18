Advertisement

Dell XPS 17 with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 SoC, Nvidia GTX GPU launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 11:49 am

Dell has today launched its XPS 17 laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM graphics in India. The XPS 17 9700 starts at Rs 209,500 including GST and it will be available across Amazon India, company's website and select Dell Exclusive Stores from 18th August.

The Dell XPS 17 laptop is virtually borderless, features four-sided InfinityEdge display, thus, making it smaller than 48 per cent of the 15-inch laptops available today, according to the company. Under the hood, there is a unique thermal design equipped with GORE Thermal Insulation for increased fan airflow to fuel demanding projects.

According to the company, the XPS 17, like the XPS 15, features the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. The XPS 17 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification.

The XPS 17, made from two pieces of machined aluminium, is lightweight, yet strong, and durable for users on the move. 100% of the XPS enclosure is made through CNC (computer numerical control) machining process and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is bonded to the aluminium to make it damage-resistant, durable, and elegant.

The Dell XPS 17 is also badged with Creator Edition on Dell.com to support hobbyists and creative enthusiasts. The optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution provides pin-point accuracy, precise detail, and sharp images and immersive viewing experience. The company's Eyesafe display technology helps reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colours.

