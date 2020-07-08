Advertisement

Dell XPS 15 9500 with 10th-Gen Intel processors launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 1:13 pm

The Dell XPS 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, with 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCIP 3 color gamut offering 500-nits brightness.
Dell has today introduced its latest XPS 15 laptop along with XPS 13. The XPS 15 starts at Rs 186,072 including GST, available from 8th July. The XPS 13 starts at Rs 144,807 including GST, available from 8th July.

The new XPS portfolio will be available for purchase on Amazon India and at select Dell Exclusive Stores. The XPS 15 (9500) is available in Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest.

Dell XPS 15

 

The Dell XPS 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels, with 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCIP 3 color gamut offering 500-nits brightness. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI GPU. The laptop is loaded with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 3 SSD storage.

In terms of audio, the Dell XPS 15 is loaded with Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers. On headphones, Waves Nx can track your head movement to align the direction of the sound to visual point-of-view. It also uses head-tracking through the speakers to enhance the audio experience.

 
The Dell XPS 15 comes with 56Whr of battery with the non-touch variant and 86Whr battery on the touchscreen model. On the connectivity front, it supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort support, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The laptop measures 344.72x230.14x18mm and weigh 2.05 kgs. It comes with the Eyesafe display technology that reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India, said, “The XPS experience was long awaited and we are delighted to bring the new range to our consumers in India. For discerning users who appreciate the perfect balance of conscious design and performance in their computer, the new XPS range is your go-to devices to choose from”.

