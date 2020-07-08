Advertisement

Dell XPS 13 laptop Amazon sale today at 12 P.M

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 11:29 am

The Dell XPS 13 laptop has a carbon fibre keyboard deck and multiple USB Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Dell XPS 13 laptop will go on sale today on Amazon India at 12P.M. The price of the laptop starts at Rs 1,44,990.

 

Dell XPS 13 Specifications


Dell XPS 13 has a 13-inch screen with a screen resolution of up to UHD+ (3,840 x 2400 pixels) along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and have a 4-sided infinity edge display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

It is powered by 10th gen Intel CPUs that will go up to a Core i7, with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and comes with touch or non-touch display options.

The laptop has a carbon fibre keyboard deck and multiple USB Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Dell XPS 13 runs on Windows 10

The XPS 13 weighs in at 1.19Kg. It is also loaded with a fingerprint sensor. It comes equipped with 52WHr battery along with 45W AC adapter.

