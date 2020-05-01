Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700 specifications leak on Dell website

Dell XPS 15 9500 will come with two display options, a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel non-touch panel with 100% sRGB rating and 500 nits of brightness, or a 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2400-pixel touch screen.

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 2020 laptops under its XPS series have accidentally been leaked through Dell's France official website. The leaks has revealed the specifications of Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700.



Although the listings have now been removed but details have been compiled by folks at Notebookcheck with help from Reddit users who uploaded images and documented specs



Dell XPS 15 9500 will come with two display options, a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel non-touch panel with 100% sRGB rating and 500 nits of brightness, or a 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2400-pixel touch screen. It is powered by Intel Core i9-10885H processor, with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It is also expected to pack Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics.



The speakers have been moved to the deck, on both sides of the keyboard. Dell is refreshing the XPS 15's design by removing the bottom bezel, allowing for a truly edge-to-edge display. It measures 13.6x9.1x0.7 inches and weighs 4 pounds.



The Dell XPS 17 9700 as the name suggests will have a 17-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel non-touch panel making it the largest in the lineup. It will be powered with up to an Intel Core i9-10885H processor and up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage using the dual PCIe NVMe slots. You would also get up to 4TB of SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Like Dell XPS 15 9500, it also kills the bottom bezel and brings the speakers to the deck. It will measure 14.7x9.8x0.8 inches and weigh 5.5 pounds.



As of now, the pricing and availability for the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops is not revealed but with this leak, they are expected to become official shortly.