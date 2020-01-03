  • 14:50 Jan 03, 2020

Advertisement

Dell XPS 13, XPS 13 Developer Edition announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 12:59 pm

Latest News

The Dell XPS 13 is loaded with a 13.4-inch display with a screen resolution of up to UHD+ ( 3,840 x 2400 pixels) along with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, 500 nits brightness and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
Advertisement

Dell has announced the launch of two new laptops under its XPS series with XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition. The Dell XPS 13 price starts at $999.99 (approx. Rs 73,000) and it will be available for purchase in Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, UK and the US. 

 

The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition comes with a starting price of $1,199 (approx. Rs 87,000) and it will be available in Canada, US and select European countries starting from February. There is no information when the laptops will be available for the Indian market. 

 

The Dell XPS 13 is loaded with a 13.4-inch display with a screen resolution of up to UHD+ ( 3,840 x 2400 pixels) along with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, 500 nits brightness and 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the laptops are powered by up to the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with Intel Iris Plus graphics. 

 

Advertisement

It comes equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage option. Both of them come equipped with 52WHr battery along with 45W AC adapter. The Dell XPS 13 runs on Windows 10, while the XPS 13 Developer Edition is loaded with Ubuntu 18.04. The Developer Edition also features 2.5W stereo speakers along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. The Dell XPS 13 is loaded with a fingerprint sensor, but it is missing in the Developer Edition.

 

Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop launched in India, starts at Rs 1,35,000

Dell introduces new XPS, Inspiron, Vostro series PCs with Intel 10th Generation Core processors

Dell launches new XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, G-Series PCs in India

Latest News from Dell

You might like this

Tags: Dell XPS 13 Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Dell XPS 13 price Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition price Dell XPS 13 features Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition features Dell XPS 13 features Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition features Dell laptops Dell

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G confirmed to launch in Q1 2020

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 2-in-1 laptop launched with 13.3-inch QLED display

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s key details revealed via FCC certification

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies