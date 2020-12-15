Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Dell has announced the launch of its XPS 13 laptop with latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

Advertisement

Dell launched its XPS 13 laptop early this year and now the company is announcing a new variant of the laptop that comes with the latest 11th Gen processors. The XPS 13 9310 starts at Rs 1,50,990 including GST. The XPS 13 i5 variant will be available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores and on Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021.

The XPS 13 (9310) comes in two colour variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. As per the company, With up to i7 11th Gen Intel Core processors coupled with the Intel Iris Xe graphics, the laptop performs faster and smoother than before.

Advertisement

Dell XPS 13 Specifications

Dell XPS 13 has a 13-inch screen with a screen resolution of up to UHD+ (3,840 x 2400 pixels) along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and new 4-sided InfinityEdge display. This enables a 2% smaller form factor than before, with a 6.8% larger 16:10 display and 91.5% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by 11th gen Intel CPUs that will go up to a Core i7, with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and comes with touch or non-touch display options.

The laptop has a carbon fibre keyboard deck and multiple USB Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Dell XPS 13 runs on Windows 10

The XPS 13 weighs in at 1.19Kg. It is also loaded with a fingerprint sensor. The XPS 13 delivers up to 18 hours 49 minutes of runtime on an FHD+ configuration when using productivity applications like Word or Excel. Up to 10 hours, 16 minutes on UHD+.