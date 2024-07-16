Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus With Snapdragon X Series Processors Launched in India

Dell India has announced the launch of two new laptops in India, including the XPS 13 and the Inspiron 14 Plus, where the former is Dell’s first XPS to feature Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite platform. Here’s what else the two new laptops have to offer.

Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus: Price, Availability, Offers

The new Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus will be available to customers in India across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, large format retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales along with, multi-brand outlets and Amazon.in starting 16 July, 2024.

The XPS 13 will be available in three variants. The base variant costs Rs 1,39,990 while the highest-end variant costs Rs 1,69,990.The Inspiron 14 Plus will be available in two variants. The base variant costs Rs 1,15,590 while the higher-end variant costs Rs 1,19,590.

The offers on both the laptops include:

XPS 13:

No cost EMI options with leading banks and NBFCs

Cashback of up to Rs 10,000 with leading banks

1-year extended warranty for Rs 4,999

Da Milano bag worth Rs 15,499 for Rs 999

Inspiron 14 Plus:

No cost EMI options with leading banks and NBFCs

Cashback of up to Rs 5,000 with leading banks

1-year extended warranty for Rs 999

Sennheiser headset worth Rs 8,990 for Rs 1,999

Dell XPS 13 (2024): Specifications

The XPS 13 offers two display choices: a bright 1920 x 1200 non-touch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3K OLED touch display with HDR, boasting 2880 x 1800 resolution at 60Hz along with Dolby Vision support. It is powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite Processor with Dual Core Boost. It supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The laptop gets a 1080p webcam supporting Windows Hello while connectivity options on the machine includes two USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connectivity. Additional features include a glass haptic touch pad with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, dual digital array mics, capacitive touch function row, fingerprint reader, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (2024): Specifications

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is powered by a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor which has an integrated NPU. It gets up to 16GB of LPDDR5x memory and 512GB or 1TB M.2 SSD storage options. It sports a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 WVA IPS touch QHD+ display with 400 nits of brightness.

Ports on the laptop consist of 2 x USB4 Type-C, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1 x microSD card reader, and 1 x headset jack. For wireless connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4. It has a 54Whr battery and comes with a 65W USB-C adapter.

Addition features include Quad speakers, FHD IR Webcam with dual mic and privacy shutter, Energy Star 8.0 (Windows OS only), EPEAT Gold Registry, optional Fingerprint Reader with Windows Hello, and Hardware TPM with Pluton. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home / Pro.