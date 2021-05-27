Dell launches new Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptops and PCs in India

Dell has launched a bunch of new laptops and Desktop PCs under its Latitude, Precision and Optiplex range of products in India

Dell has introduced a bunch of new laptops and Desktop PCs in India under its Latitude, Precision, and Optiplex range of products. The new lineup of products include Dell Latitude 9420, Dell Latitude 7320, Dell Latitude 7410, Dell Latitude 9520, Dell Latitude 5320, Dell Latitude 7420, Dell Precision 3560, Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, and Dell OptiPlex 5090.

The Dell Precision 3560 laptop is priced starting at Rs 74,500 wheile the Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra are priced starting at Rs 47,500 and Rs 43,000 respectively. The Dell OptiPlex 5090 is priced starting at Rs 46,500 and the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is priced starting at Rs 85,000 in India.

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook is priced starting at Rs 94,500 and Dell Latitude 7420 starts at Rs 90,000. The Dell Latitude 9420 is priced at Rs 1,36,000 while the Dell Latitude 9520, and Dell Latitude 5320 are priced at Rs 1,45,000, and Rs 77,500, respectively.

Dell Latitude 9420, Latitude 9520 Specifications

The Dell Latitude 9420 features up to a QHD+ 14-inch display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and touch support while the Dell Latitude 9520 features a 15-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) WVA touchscreen display. The displays also include optional Active Pen support so one can use a stylus.

It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 storage. The laptops come with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G LTE connectivity options and are based on Intel Evo platform.

The laptops come with up to 3-cell, 60Wh Polymer battery that supports up to 65W charging via USB Type-C. It also features Dell's SafeShutter technology that automatically opens and closes the webcam and is the first laptop to do so.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable, Dell Latitude 7420 Specifications

The Dell Latitude 7420 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DXC protection. On the other hand, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable sports a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,280 pixels) display with 500-nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The laptops are powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM clocked at 4,266MHz and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 PCIe SSD. For software, Dell offers three options for the laptops including Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and Windows 10 Enterprise.

Dell is focusing more on security with the Latitude 7320 and offers optional security features like Windows Hello, Smart Card reader, and Contactless Smartcard reader, and more. Connectivity options on the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable and the Latitude 7420 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, optional mobile broadband with Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, and an optional touch fingerprint sensor.

You get two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology and two dual-array microphones. Both the laptops pack a 40Whr battery with support for ExpressCharge 2.0. There is a front facing 5-megapixel webcam that supports 1080p resolution as well as a world-facing 8-megapixel camera. Sensors on the laptop include gyroscope, e-compass/ magnetometer, accelerometer, GPS (via WWAN card only), and ambient light sensor.

Dell Latitude 5320 specifications

This laptop also comes in a 2-in-1 form factor and features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with touchscreen. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD.

The machine has Intel Iris XE graphics and connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI port, and 1 x universal audio jack. You also get a microSD card slot, micro-SIM tray, smart card reader slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot. There is an integrated HD webcam and quad speaker setup.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook specifications

The laptop runs on Chrome OS, and sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080) anti-reflective, anti-smudge display. The laptop draws power from the 10th generation Intel Core i7 quad core processor which comes with up to 16GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and up to 512GB SSD.

The laptop has up to a 68Whr battery and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x memory card reader, universal audio jack and one uSIM tray. The laptop has high quality speakers, noise reducing dual array microphones, and RGB HD Camera with Dell Privacy Shutter so the camera can be covered when you want it to.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra Specifications

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra comes with a modular all-in-one design and is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD.

The graphic options available include Intel UHD Graphics and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra doesn't come with a display but is compatible with a range of Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors. As per Dell, the machine can be used with up to four 4K monitors simultaneously and also comes pre-loaded with Dell Optimizer software.

For connectivity, Dell has included options such as USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors, among others. The desktop also includes Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. It measures 19.70 x 96.10 x 256.20mm and weighs 650 grams.

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra Specifications

The Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 35 SSD. The Core i5 variant also includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The machine is also compatible with various Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors, same as the OptiPlex 7090.

Connectivity options include USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors as well as an audio jack. The desktop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity.

The specifications of the top most variant of the Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra are very similar to those of the OptiPlex 7090. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra former is aimed for small businesses and educators, with some notable hardware-level differences. The Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra measures 19.70 x 96.10 x 256.20mm and weighs 650 grams.

Dell OptiPlex 5090 Specifications

The machine comes in three sizes including Trower, Small Form Factor and Micro. The Dell OptiPlex 5090 Tower is powered by up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors and doubled max memory from previous generation. It aims to provide entry-level commercial VR content experiences with the Nvidia 1660 Super and AMD graphics

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. The new Intel Gen 12 graphics equipped on the OptiPlex 5090 Micro offers better visuals for 3D rendering and 4K monitor use with discrete graphics support.

Dell Precision 3560 Specifications

The Dell Precision 3560 sports a 15.6-inch display with up to full-HD resolution and touch support. The machine is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage.

For graphics, the laptop also comes with an optional inclusion of the NVIDIA Quadro T500 graphics that has 2GB of dedicated memory. To power the laptop, there is an optional 4-cell ExpressCharge battery. The laptop weighs 1.59 kilograms. The laptop is built with reclaimed carbon fibre and bioplastics on the outside.