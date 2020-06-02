Dell Latitude 9510 with up to Intel Core i7 vPro processor launched in India

The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 1,49,900 and it will be available soon in the country.

Advertisement

Dell has announced the launch of its latest 2-in-1 premium laptop in India with Dell Latitude 9510. The laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 1,49,900 and it will be available soon in the country.

The latest laptop from Dell comes loaded with a 15-inch Full HD InfinityEdge touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor along with Integrated graphics. The laptop sports a machined-aluminium finish with diamond-cut edges

The laptop is loaded with up to 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage option. The major highlight of the laptop is the built-in AI that makes it more responsive. It starts learning user behaviour using machine learning from the instant it’s turned on and adapts according to the user’s preferences. It comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used as a laptop and a tablet.

Advertisement

The company claims that the commercial laptop comes with up to 34 hours of battery life and it is loaded with a 5G-ready design. It comes with The Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G-ready mobile broadband capabilities. The company claims that the design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers.

Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India said, “When it comes to productivity at work, Dell Latitude PCs have been go-to devices in end computing. With the introduction of the 9000 series, our customers will be able to optimize their time on the work that matters the most. The Latitude 9510 stands out today as the most intelligent 15-inch business PC featuring built-in AI[v] and the most secure commercial PC[vi]. Customers can remain confident of their endpoints, that are secure, both below and above the operating system.”