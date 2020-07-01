Dell introduces new Precision 5550 mobile workstation in India

The latest workstation is said to be the industry’s smallest and thinnest mobile workstation.

Dell has today announced the launch of the latest mobile workstation in India Dubbed as Dell Precision 5550, the workstation is priced at Rs 1,29,999 excluding GST.

The latest workstation is said to be the industry’s smallest and thinnest mobile workstation. The device comes with a 4-sided InfinityEdge display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports HDR400 and offers the Dell PremierColor Software for desired colour accuracy.

The workstation comes with 105 per cent larger touchpad as compared to the previous generation and it comes with an IR camera at the top of the bezel and there is a blue light sensor as well. The device comes with an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) certification to optimize performance and reliability to run leading industry applications.

The mobile workstation is powered by the latest 10 th generation Intel Core and Xeon processors combined with up to NVIDIA Quadro T2000 (4GB) graphic card. The Precision 5550 workstation can handle applications for 3D design and modelling, simulation & analysis, rendering etc. with ease.

The Precision 5550 comes with Dell Optimizer for Precision software – the AI-based performance optimizer software that automatically tunes the workstation using machine learning, for optimized application performance and ExpressCharge for faster battery charging.

It comes with two Type-C Thunderbolt ports for fast data transfer and in terms of security, it comes with a shutter to physically block the camera. It also features Dell Reliable Memory Technology (RMT) Pro that protects PC from potential crashes.

The Precision 5550 compliments the broader Dell Precision workstation portfolio, built for professionals across Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Architecture Engineering & Construction, Banking and Financial Services industries.