Dell G7 series of gaming laptops with 10th Intel Core chipset announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 11:11 am

The company has introduced Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17 gaming laptops in the US.

Dell has announced new gaming laptops with the launch of Dell G7 series. The company has introduced Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17 gaming laptops in the US and both of them comes with a starting price of $1,429 (approx. Rs 1,08,000). 

 

The Dell G7 15 is loaded with a 15-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with up to 300Hz refresh rate, while there is a UHD OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate option available as well. The Dell G7 17 model comes with a 17-inch Full HD display with up to 300Hz refresh rate, though there is no UHD display option. 

 

The laptops are powered by up to the 10th generation of Intel Core i9-10885H along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. The gaming laptops are loaded with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz. The Dell G7 15 comes with a single storage option of up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The Dell G7 17 also features the same storage option, but it comes with dual storage, meaning that users can add more storage to this laptop. 

 

Both the gaming laptops run on Windows 10 and both of them come with stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio. The gaming laptops come with spill-resistant keyboards that also feature four-zone RGB backlighting. There is a 720p webcam as well. 

 

The Dell G7 15 comes with a battery capacity of up to 86Wh, while Dell G7 17 features up to 96Wh battery life. On the connectivity front, both of them support WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one SD card reader, RJ45 port and a USB Type-C port.

 

