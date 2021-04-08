Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5, Dell gaming laptops launched globally

Dell has unveiled a bunch of laptops and gaming monitors for the global market including Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, M15 Ryzen Edition R5 and four new gaming monitors

Advertisement

Dell has launched its newest Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, and Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptops launched globally on April 7. The Ryzen Edition is new to the lineup while the G15 was launched in China back in March. Along with these, Dell also launched new gaming monitors as part of its Spring 2021 lineup.

The Dell G15 has now been launched globally at a starting price of $899 (approx Rs 67,000) for the base variant that comes equipped with a 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10200H quad-core processor. The laptop will be available globally starting April 13. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition's base variant with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor also starts at $899 (approx Rs 67,000), and the laptop will become available for purchase from April 30 in China and May 4 in other global markets.

For colour options, the Dell G15 comes in Dark Shadow Grey, Phantom Grey, and Specter Green colour options, while the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition comes in Phantom Grey and Specter Green colour options.

Advertisement

The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 base variant that features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is priced at $1,793 (approx Rs 1.3 lakhs) and will be available starting April 7 in China, April 20 in the US, and May 4 in rest of the regions.

The 4 new gaming monitors launched include the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM), Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3222DGM), and Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG). While the pricing for these is yet to be announced, Dell has revealed the availability information and they will become available for purchase on May 7 in China and June 22 in other global markets. Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG) will come on May 7 in China, May 27 in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and June 22 in the Asia-Pacific region and Japan.

There is no update regarding the Indian availability and pricing of any of the products that have been announced.

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Specifications

The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop can feature up to a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The machine can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX processor, coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 (3,200MHz) RAM and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. You get a choice between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 dedicated graphics cards that come with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Connectivity options on the laptop include two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with PowerShare 2), an HDMI 2.1 port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The laptop also features Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6. The laptop can run on either Windows 10 Home (64-bit) or Windows 10 Pro (64-bit). The machine is backed up by an 86Whr battery and comes with an Alienware HD 720p webcam with dual-array microphones.

Dell 25, 27, 32, 34 Gaming Monitors Specifications

The numbers in the model name of these monitors denote their screen sizes. All four of the Dell gaming monitors support gaming console Variable Refresh Rate and come with a downlight as well as a stand that can be adjusted for height, pivot, swivel & tilt.

The Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2322HG) sports a 24.5-inch full-HD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 99 percent sRGB colour coverage. It comes with vents at the back for enhanced heat dispersal. The monitor comes with 1ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies that tend to reduce screen tearing and stuttering.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM) and the Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3222DGM) come with 27-inch and 32-inch QHD VA displays respectively, along with 165Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent sRGB colour coverage. You get thin bezels on three sides coupled with the same vents at the back for heat dispersal. They have a 1ms (MPRT) / 2ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time and feature AMD FreeSync tech for less stuttering.

The Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG) comes with the biggest display out of all the new monitors and features a 34-inch WQHD VA display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3440 x 1440 pixels resolution, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 90 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage.

This monitor features a 1ms MPRT/ 2ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time and AMD FreeSync for reduced screen tearing and distotion. You get the same thin bezels as well as vents at the back.

Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Specifications

The Dell G15 and G15 Ryzen Edition come with two 15.6-inch display options including a full-HD LED backlit display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 250 nits of peak brightness, and another full-HD LED backlit display with a higher 165Hz refresh rate, same 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and 300 nits of peak brightness. The Dell G15 can be powered by up to a 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10870H processor while the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

The processors can be paired with 256GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage in the base variant of both the laptops that can be swapped for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage. The Dell G15 packs up to 32GB (2,933MHz) of DDR4 RAM, whereas the Ryzen Edition can come with up to 32GB (3,200MHz) of DDR4 RAM.

The G15 Ryzen Edition can be fitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card paired with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM while with the Intel variant, you get two options including Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 paired with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 paired with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM.

The new gaming laptops by Dell are equipped with a full-size, spill-resistant keyboard that has a numeric keypad in the base model, upgradeable up to a 4-zone RGB backlit, spill-resistant keyboard with a numeric keypad. Both the Dell G15 Intel and AMD variants run on Windows 10. Connectivity options on both the Dell G15 variants include an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 port, two USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with PowerShare), and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The G15 with Intel processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card comes with an additional USB Type-C display port.

Both the Dell G15 variants are backed by either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery. You get a dual-speaker setup with Nahimic 3D Audio, along with an integrated 720p webcam with dual-array digital microphone, and support for Wi-Fi 6 as well.