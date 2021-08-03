Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptops launched in India

Dell has today announced the launch of its two gaming laptops in India. The company has announced Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6.

Dell Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop is the first device powered with 11th generation Intel Core processors. It is accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

The Alienware m15 R5 is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics. It features AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6 Price

The Alienware m15 R5 starts at INR 1,34,990 including GST. The Alienware m15 R6 starts at INR 1,59,990 including GST. Both the models are available for purchase on company’s website.

Specifications

The Dell Alienware m15 R6 offers the Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU. Graphics options range from the NVIDIA RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs. This offers the Dynamic Boost feature up to 10W. It comes with a standard Alienware mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.7mm key travel which includes anti-ghosting technology. The Alienware HD (1280×720 resolution) camera supports dual-array microphones with Windows Hello IR for biometric experiences.

The laptops feature 15-inch display. Gamers can select up to FHD 165Hz or QHD 240Hz panels. All three displays include ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue-light technology and TUV certification.

Both machines are enabled with NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology on the 240Hz display and include a 240W power adapter. The Alienware notebooks come with a new design feature called Dark Core. This darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions and keep players immersed.

The company says that they are first 15-inch Alienware laptops with 3200MHz DDR4 memory that is user-upgradeable post-purchase with two SO-DIMM slots. They have been developed with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology. This is focused on performance using load-balanced copper heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans.

For high-speed connectivity options and experiences, the R5 and R6 come with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless and ports. This includes an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K/120Hz native experiences with external displays. There is also a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port among others.

The R6 supports Thunderbolt 4 for configurations that use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or higher. Both models come in ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ color variant with High Endurance Clear Coat and Silky-Smooth paint formula. This has been engineered for increased stain-resistance and premium surface feel.