Delhi Corona App - What it offers and is it useful?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 6:44 pm

The app was launched to help people in the region with easy access to all the details related to COVID-19.

The Delhi government has launched its version of Corona app which claims to be helping people in the region with details about hospitals in their area offering service, as well as the number of containment zones present. The app is available on Android but yet to be released for iPhone users. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pointed out the app has been developed inhouse and mostly helps people facilitate all COVID-19 related details. 

 

The app doesn't ask for any unwanted device permissions, including location. Users don't need to register or sign in to use the app. Since it is offering generic details about public services available, it acts more like a directory. This includes daily updates on the number of cases in the city, how many deaths have been recorded by the Ministry and active cases present.

 

As you can see here, the app's interface has been designed to keep it user-friendly, making it accessible to people in English and Hindi languages for now. 

 

You can scroll do get details about the number of beds available across different hospitals in the country. Know their status and reach out to particular authorities depending on your area. When you click on Corona Information, to get details about the containment zones, marked on Google Maps registry for easy identification of the area. 

 

The app also helps you out with lockdown services like details about food shelters or needing movement pass for the respective part of the region. Users can also apply for ration through the platform. In addition to this, you can connect via Delhi's helpline service, or chat through the official WhatsApp bot. You can also get access to government guidelines for the people. 

 

Basically, this is a one-stop shop for all citizens of Delhi who can easily get details without searching for them wide across the internet. The app's user policies do not violate privavy regulations, which makes sure you can download the app and start using it without any worries.

Tags: Delhi Corona app Arvind Kejriwal COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app Android

 

