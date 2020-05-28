Advertisement

Datsun launches Redi-Go facelift in India at Rs 2.83 lakh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 11:14 pm

The new version of the entry-level car from Datsun comes with improved design and new features.
Datsun has upgraded its entry-level Redi-Go in India, and now this car has been showered with exterior design changes as well as interior improvements. The previous version of Redi-Go was considered to be less durable for driving conditions in the country, but now it seems the company has worked out those deficiences, without hiking the price by too much. 

 

The new Redi-Go is available with 80cc engine and 1-litre engine but these have been upgraded to meet BS6 norms, something which has become mandatory for all auto companies in the country since April 2020. Talking about the design changes, the new Redi-Go gets wholesale changes which makes it look appealing. It gets new slimmer headlights, LED DRLs are longer now, chrome grille adds some punch and yes, LED fog lamps, which is claimed to be segment first. 

But more than looks, Datsun claims these changes help the new Redi-Go meet the crash test norms in the country. For those who're not aware, the previous version of Redi-Go scored zero in the global crash test results. Hopefully things will be better with the facelift version. When you step inside the car, you'll come across an 8-inch infotainment display which also becomes the screen for the rear parking camera. The display also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the it's fair to say the improved in-cabin materials changes the feel of the car. 

 

And what about the power? The Redi-Go facelift comes in 800cc and 1-litre petrol BS6 engines, mated to a 5-speed gearbox and you get AMT option with the latter. These engine put out 54hp of power, 72Nm of torque and 68hp of power and 91Nm of torque respectively. Datsun Redi-Go facelift competes with the Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso and Renault Kwid in the segment. 

 

The company had recently launched its upgraded Go and Go+ in the country as well. You can get the hatchback and MPV for starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh, and Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both these cars now meet the emission standards in the country, making them viable for the long term. 

Datsun Go and Go+ with BS6 engine launched in India

