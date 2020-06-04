Daiwa launches two new Smart TVs in India, partners with Dbx-tv for 4K TVs

Daiwa also announces partnership with dbx-tv sound technology for all its 4K TVs.

Advertisement

Daiwa has launched two new Smart TV in the Indian markets. The Daiwa D43QUHS (109 cm) 4K UHD and D43QFS (109cm) FHD LED TVs are priced for Rs 24990 and Rs 21990 respectively. The TVs come with 2 Years Warranty and are available at the retail stores (except the containment Zones).



Parallel, to the launch of its TVs, Daiwa also announces partnership with dbx-tv sound technology for all its 4K TVs. By integrating dbx-tv technology, Daiwa offers the best possible audio-visual experience for its users. dbx-tv’s audio enhancement makes TV sound so good, that users won’t need a soundbar. Its psycho acoustic algorithms fill the room with sound while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials, producing the clearest and best possible sound.



The Daiwa D43QUHS 4K smart TV sports 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution and HDR10 while D43QFS comes with Full HD with 1920 x 1080 resolution, with Quantum Luminit Technology.



The TVs come in a sleek bezel design, that combines the brands own intelligent UI THE BIG WALL with Content Discovery engine that curates digital content available on the Internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis with a simple search.



The TV also offers a dual experience of watching Live TV & streaming digital content on the same screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between ports. The Big Wall UI brings 1700000+ Hours of content along with the movie box that comes with 10000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres.



Powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP the TV is equipped with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. The Smart TVs also supports OTA updates and allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps.



D43QUHS TV runs on Android 9.0 and powered by Quad-Core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The Full HD D43QFS TV is powered by Android 8.0 and Quad-Core processor and provides the users with 1GB RAM and 8B of internal storage.



The Smart TVs bundles connectivity options like, 3 HDMI Ports and 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth, Wi-fi connectivity and E-sharing. Daiwa TV users, also have the benefit of using ‘My Daiwa app’, for any service-related queries (installation and repair), along with the offline support.



Arjun Bajaaj- CEO & Founder Daiwa said, “We are delighted to launch the 43 inch TVs with the most advanced user experience both for storage and entertainment. The addition of dbx-tv’s precision audio technology to our 4K TVs shall bring the very best experience and value for our customers. The Lockdown has pushed the consumption of the OTT Content which has in turn pushed the demand for Smart TVs. We are glad to present our range of Smart TVs at the most affordable price points with state of the art features, for the Indian consumers.”



Speaking on the association with Videotex, the President of the dbx-tv - Les Tyler said, dbx-tv is excited to leverage Videotex's expertise to expand Total Technology’s global footprint by delivering the best possible sound to consumers in India and the region.”



