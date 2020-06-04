Advertisement

Daiwa launches two new Smart TVs in India, partners with Dbx-tv for 4K TVs

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2020 1:41 pm

Latest News

Daiwa also announces partnership with dbx-tv sound technology for all its 4K TVs.
Advertisement

Daiwa has launched two new Smart TV in the Indian markets. The Daiwa D43QUHS (109 cm) 4K UHD and D43QFS (109cm) FHD LED TVs are priced for Rs 24990 and Rs 21990 respectively. The TVs come with 2 Years Warranty and are available at the retail stores (except the containment Zones).

Parallel, to the launch of its TVs, Daiwa also announces partnership with dbx-tv sound technology for all its 4K TVs. By integrating dbx-tv technology, Daiwa offers the best possible audio-visual experience for its users. dbx-tv’s audio enhancement makes TV sound so good, that users won’t need a soundbar.  Its psycho acoustic algorithms fill the room with sound while AI volume control automatically reduces the level of loud commercials, producing the clearest and best possible sound.

The Daiwa D43QUHS 4K smart TV sports 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution and HDR10 while D43QFS comes with Full HD with 1920 x 1080 resolution, with Quantum Luminit Technology.

The TVs come in a sleek bezel design, that combines the brands own intelligent UI THE BIG WALL with Content Discovery engine that curates digital content available on the Internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis with a simple search.

The TV also offers a dual experience of watching Live TV & streaming digital content on the same screen (side-by-side) without having to switch between ports. The Big Wall UI brings 1700000+ Hours of content along with the movie box that comes with 10000+ free movies from 16 different languages & multiple genres.

Powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP the TV is equipped with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. The Smart TVs also supports OTA updates and allows users to stream LIVE NEWS without any subscription from available official News Apps.
 
D43QUHS TV runs on Android 9.0 and powered by Quad-Core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.  The Full HD D43QFS TV is powered by Android 8.0 and Quad-Core processor and provides the users with 1GB RAM and 8B of internal storage.

The Smart TVs bundles connectivity options like, 3 HDMI Ports and 2 USB Ports, Bluetooth, Wi-fi connectivity and E-sharing. Daiwa TV users, also have the benefit of using ‘My Daiwa app’, for any service-related queries (installation and repair), along with the offline support.  

Arjun Bajaaj- CEO & Founder Daiwa said, “We are delighted to launch the 43 inch TVs with the most advanced user experience both for storage and entertainment. The addition of dbx-tv’s precision audio technology to our 4K TVs shall bring the very best experience and value for our customers. The Lockdown has pushed the consumption of the OTT Content which has in turn pushed the demand for Smart TVs. We are glad to present our range of Smart TVs at the most affordable price points with state of the art features, for the Indian consumers.”

Speaking on the association with Videotex, the President of the dbx-tv -  Les Tyler said, dbx-tv is excited to leverage Videotex's expertise to expand Total Technology’s global footprint by delivering the best possible sound to consumers in India and the region.”

Daiwa offers discounts on LED, Smart and Quantum Luminit TVs, price now starts at Rs 8,990

Daiwa announces its range of toughened glass semi-automatic washing machines starting Rs 8,990

Daiwa introduces 2 Smart TVs with Quantum Luminit and Big Wall UI, price starts at Rs 9,990

Latest News from Daiwa

You might like this

Tags: Daiwa D43QUHS Daiwa D43QFS Daiwa TV Daiwa

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 43-inch 4K Android Smart TV launched in India for Rs 31,999

TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

Realme Smart TV to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and realme.com

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies