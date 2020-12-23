Advertisement

Daiwa launches 43-inch Smart TV with Alexa Built-in and Smart Controls

December 23, 2020

Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS Full HD Smart TV features Alexa Built-in with which customers can now directly make requests to Alexa by pressing and holding the mic button on the remote.

Daiwa has announced the launch of a new Smart TV in India. The brand has announced Amazon Alexa Built-in Smart TV with the 43-inch model, and will also be launching in 32-inch (80cm) and 39-inch (98cm) HD Ready in the upcoming weeks.

 

The 43-inch Smart TV D43QFS is available for purchase at the introductory price of Rs 24,490. The Smart TV would be available in retail stores across India. It comes with 12 Months warranty + 1 year additional on Panel if users register their product on ‘My Daiwa’ app.

 

Daiwa 43-inch D43QFS Full HD Smart TV features Alexa Built-in with which customers can now directly make requests to Alexa by pressing and holding the mic button on the remote to play music, hear the news, know the weather, news updates, get answers to questions, set alarms, reminders and more

 

Users can interact with Alexa on the TV by saying commands such as ‘Search latest Bollywood movies’ or “remind me about the meeting in 30 minutes” and let the pop up on the TV screen notify them. Furthermore, users can control the Daiwa TV hands-free by connecting it to any Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo Smart speakers, or the Alexa app. There on, a user can say the wake word ‘Alexa’ followed by the command such as “Alexa ask Daiwa TV to Open Hotstar”.

 

Alexa Built-in Daiwa Smart TV’s users can also control Alexa enabled Smart Home Devices such as Smart AC’s, CCTV, Smart Fans etc. The Smart TV also allows users to talk in Hindi, for example, users can ask “Bahar ka taapman kya hai?” or say “aaj ki news kya hai?”

 

The Full HD Smart TV comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1020 and Quantum Luminit Technology, that brings picture quality with gamut of 1.07 billion colours. The TV also comes with pre-set picture modes – Cricket and Cinema for a customized user experience.

The Smart TV is loaded with 20-Watt Stereo Box speakers. The TV is backed by power-packed A53 quad core processor and works on Android 8.0 along with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.


The Smart TV comes with its own user-friendly UI – ‘The Big Wall’, that helps to browse and access over 2500000+ hours of content with Cloud TV certified Apps – Disney+Hotstar, Eros now, Voot and more, and supported Apps – Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube. The smart remote powered with Alexa voice search, provides dedicated buttons for apps – Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV and also has a mouse button for easy control.

 

Daiwa Smart TV comes its unique Content Discovery search engine (CDE), which provides a customized library of entertainment, movies, TV shows, documentaries from the available apps. All content in one place! Smart TV gets automatic OTA updates that would bring in new features, content and dynamics giving a refreshing UI experience.

 

The Smart TV bundles connectivity options like 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports along with Bluetooth and E-Share that helps assist Screen mirroring and use Smartphone as an air mouse for controls.

