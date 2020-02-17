  • 14:06 Feb 17, 2020

Daiwa introduces 2 Smart TVs with Quantum Luminit and Big Wall UI, price starts at Rs 9,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 1:10 pm

The Daiwa 39-inch and 32-inch TVs come with 2-year warranty are available with leading retail stores/outlets in the offline market.
Daiwa has launched its newest Smart TVs in Indian Markets. The 98cm (39) ‘D40HDRS’ is priced for Rs 16490 and 80cm (32) ‘D32S7B’ is priced for Rs 9990. Both the TVs with 2-year warranty are available with leading retail stores/outlets in the offline market.

The TV’s come with easy EMI options available via Bajaj Finserv. Daiwa TV users, also have the benefit of using ‘My Daiwa app’, for any service-related queries, along with the offline support of over 800+ service centers covering more than 19000 Pin codes at Pan India level.

Both the TVs are powered by Quad-Core processor and run on Android 8.0 along with 1GB RAM + 8GB RAM for storage. The TVs sport 1366X768 resolution along with A+ Grade panel, with 16.7 million colours & Quantum Luminit HRDP Technology with 178-degree wide viewing angle. The HRDP Technology ensures depth in every picture and finer gradation.

The TV’s also support new Cinema Mode along with the Cricket Picture Mode enhancing the cricket or sports viewing experience. They come with Bluetooth enabled technology to connect all your audio devices.

The 39-inch TV comes with 20W built-in Box Speaker while the 32inch TV sports surround sound with 20W output. In terms of content, both the smart TVs come bundled with custom designed UI – The BIG WALL, that gives 17,00,000+ hours of content with Official Apps.

Powered by Cloud TV certified AOSP the TV is equipped with official apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. It also allows access to 7000+ free movies via MovieBox. Additionally, the D40HDRS model comes with a content discovery engine which curates digital content available on the internet on Free, Premium or Freemium basis with a simple search. The TV’s support OTA updates. The TVs feature Miracast and E-Share facility, along with 2 USB and 2 HDMI ports.

Commenting on the addition of its new TVs to the extensive portfolio, Arjun Bajaj - Founder, Daiwa TV said, "The addition of new Smart TVs further strengthens our dynamic portfolio. Breaking the barriers, we have brought everything from Certified Apps to Free Content experience all packed in 32inch at the most economical price. In sync with our objective, of Har Ghar Smart TV, we shall continue the momentum, to bring the newest Tech trends to India and making the experience accessible with the right value for money."

