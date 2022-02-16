DailyObjects launches SURGE range of Magnetic Wireless Fast Chargers in India

DailyObjects has announced the launch of three magnetic wireless chargers with fast charging of upto 25W to strengthen its electronics portfolio. The series of chargers including DailyObjects SURGE 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, DailyObjects SURGE 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, and DailyObjects SURGE Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand are available at DailyObjects, Amazon, and Flipkart from 14 February for sale.

DailyObjects Wireless Magnetic Chargers Price, Features

The DailyObjects SURGE 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station can fast charge three devices simultaneously with up to 25W. The company says it is ideal for Magnetic/Qi charging compatible Smartphones, TWS and Apple Watch. It will be sold for a price of Rs 4,999. The 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station has the ability to charge two devices simultaneously with up to 18W and is ideal for Magnetic/Qi charging compatible and TWS. It is sold for Rs 3,499.

The SURGE Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand can fast charge only one Magnetic/Qi charging compatible device on a swivel magnetic ball head up to 15W. This one is priced at Rs 2,999. The company also notes that all three DailyObjects SURGE devices come with a USB Type-C cable and a metallic sticker ring to enhance magnetic alignment to non-MagSafe Qi compatible smartphones & accessories.

