D2h Stream Android TV setup box, D2h Magic Stick launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 13, 2020 1:08 pm

The d2h stream, an internet enabled Android based HD Set Top Box runs on the latest Android TV Android TV 9.0 OS by Google.
D2h, a brand of Dish TV, has announced two new connected devices in India - Android-based set-top box named D2h Stream and a voice-enabled stick with built-in support for Amazon's Alexa, the D2h Magic. The D2h Stream is priced at Rs 3,999 for the new subscribers and Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers. The D2h Magic is priced at Rs 1,199. It is only available for select D2h subscribers.

The d2h stream, an internet enabled Android based HD Set Top Box runs on the latest Android TV Android TV 9.0 OS by Google. Apart from live TV channels, it will offer access to the Google Play Store allowing the viewer to download and stream content from OTT platforms. d2h stream will support all popular OTT platforms like Watcho, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, YouTube and more. The Android based set top box works with any television.

The d2h stream HD Set Top Box comes with built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast and superior Dolby audio. Viewers can stream content from any device directly to their TV screens without any lag, download thousands of apps and also play games right on their TV sets without needing an additional gaming console. Adding to the seamless experience, d2h stream users can operate and control the device with simple voice commands using the Alexa built in Remote.

The d2h Magic (voice enabled), voice enabled kit with a dongle and remote powered by Amazon Alexa is priced at Rs 1,199 and available for select d2h subscribers. This kit allows users to access popular OTT Apps and thousands of Alexa skills through their existing set top boxes.

The d2h Magic (voice enabled) with Alexa-powered remote control is a kit comprising Wi-Fi dongle, a Bluetooth and a sleek Alexa-enabled remote control. With the magic stick voice enabled remote control, subscribers can use voice commands as an intuitive and preferred mode of interaction with the set top box to book cabs, get the latest news, information & recipes, set reminders for their favorite programs, ask for recommendations on trending programs, access their account details, register ‘call me’ requests and discover a vast array of content from movies to music to sports and more.

To get started, customers will need to set up the kit with their Amazon account. Once set up, customers can simply say - 'Alexa, tell me the news’, ‘Alexa, what’s the cricket score?’ or ‘Alexa, play latest Bollywood songs’, to enjoy a voice-controlled experience.

Commenting on the launch of these new products, Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “Our d2h brand has had a 10 year long history of bringing innovation to this country. It brought India’s first 4k set top box and the first ever RF remote to name just two. In keeping with this tradition, we are launching today two devices d2h stream Android Box and d2h Magic stick (voice enabled). These latest convergence technology offerings aim to make our d2h brand the preferred option in every home with an internet connection.”

