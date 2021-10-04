Crossbeats launches Ignite Pro Series smartwatches with Business Card, Always on Display

Crossbeats has today launched the advanced Ignite Pro series, consisting of two smartwatches. While Ignite Pro is an entry level smartwatch with the biggest screen in the segment, Ignite S3 Pro is an industry first affordable Bluetooth calling smartwatch with split screen and wallet features.

Priced introductory at Rs 2,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively, the smartwatches are up for grabs on crossbeats.com. Ignite Pro is also available on Amazon, and post the launch offer, both the smartwatches would be made available on other e-commerce platforms.

Crossbeats Ignite Pro series Features

Ignite S3 Pro is one-of-its-kind Bluetooth voice calling smartwatch that also offers features like Business Card and Wallet. Besides in-built mic and speaker, the smartwatch comes with In-call feature.

It features 1.7” HD IPS display with a brightness of 600 Nits with 320 x 380 display. This all-new timepiece with split screen and customizable widgets comes with an ‘Always on Display’ mode. It has 13 dynamic sport modes along with advanced health features like MET & pressure monitoring.

Ignite Pro smartwatch, on the other hand, comes with 1.7” screen size. It comes in colour options, such as Blush Pink, Frost Silver, Frost Black, Ice Silver and Carbon Black. It has a dual theme display, customizable watch faces and 10 different sport modes.

Engineered for advanced health tracking, the budget smartwatch can monitor the user’s stress level and temperature 24×7. The dust and water resistant IP67 certified smartwatch also has an inbuilt mechanism for notification and call alerts.

Earlier, Crossbeats introduced its latest ANC true wireless earbuds called EPIC. It has a unique curved design, and the earbuds are powered with Active Noise Cancellation. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, EPIC is currently available exclusively on the Crossbeats website.

Crossbeats EPIC earbuds come with Hybrid ANC Technology. Furthermore, it has three noise-cancelling modes. The two buds feature Instant Auto-On technology, via which they get paired instantly once taken out from the case. For two-way communication, the ANC earbuds are equipped with 6 microphones and enhanced 13 mm drivers.