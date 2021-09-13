Crossbeats Epic TWS earbuds launched in India with ANC

Indian audio & wearable brand Crossbeats has introduced its latest ANC true wireless earbuds called EPIC. It has a unique curved design, and the earbuds are powered with Active Noise Cancellation.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, EPIC is currently available exclusively on the Crossbeats website and will soon be available on Amazon and other marketplaces.

Crossbeats Epic TWS earbuds Specifications

Packed in a compact chargeable black case, Crossbeats EPIC earbuds come with Hybrid ANC Technology. Furthermore, it has three noise-cancelling modes.

The two buds feature Instant Auto-On technology, via which they get paired instantly once taken out from the case. For two-way communication, the ANC earbuds are equipped with 6 microphones and enhanced 13 mm drivers.

Furthermore, Crossbeats EPIC come with touch-enabled stem control. This means that one need not take the mobile phone out every time a call has to be received or if the user needs to skip or rewind a track.

Crossbeats EPIC comes with a battery lasting up to 24 hours for constant use without the charging case. It also supports USB C-type fast charging and is available in black colour.

Crossbeats recently launched the Ignite S3 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with features like a stress monitor and a women health tracker. In addition, the watch comes in six colour options, including Carbon Black, Ice Silver, Sea Green, Sporty Green, Sporty Red and Sporty Grey.

“While many smartwatches come with 24×7 heart rate tracker, Ignite S3 uses it to accumulate the first set of data”, says the company. Further, the dedicated heart rate tracker is engineered to check heart rate variability intermittently. Furthermore, it gets processed to come up with a graph suggesting the stress level. Moreover, this graph can be accessed through a stress management application in the watch and a connected smartphone.