Crossbeats Orbit X smartwatch launched in India

Crossbeats has today extended its Orbit portfolio with the launch of Orbit X smartwatch. The Orbit X is currently available exclusively on crossbeats website at Rs 5,999. It comes in two colour variants – Midnight Black and Lake Blue.

Crossbeats Orbit X Features

The Orbit X Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes with full touch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixel resolution and 600 nits brightness. Further the watch has a rotating crown shaped dial and a 1.35” 3D curved display.

It comes with a host of utility-based features such as business card, wallet, health monitors etc. Besides it has a triple theme menu along with split screen display. The companu claims that the widgets too can be customized as per the need of the users.

The smartwatch is equipped with Always-on-Display feature even as it has multiple in-built interactive watch faces. Lastly, Crossbeats Orbit X has as many as 15 different sports modes.

Crossbeats had just a few months back launched Orbit and Orbit Sports, both Bluetooth calling watches with the latter loaded with an in-app GPS tracking system. The Orbit range of smartwatches comes with in-built microphone and speaker, along with a dial pad for ideal two-way communication.

Recently, Crossbeats launched Epic Lite true wireless earbuds. The Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 4499. They are available in three colour options – Jet Black, Urban Green and Metro Silver.

The ANC true wireless earbuds come equipped with instant auto pairing and offer a playtime up to 12 hours. In addition, it supports fast Type-C charging. They can fully charge in 1.5 hours.

Moreover, the earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and can function in 3 modes -Active Nose Cancelling, Ambient Mode and Normal Mode. The buds have swift touch control to effortlessly toggle through the features and take or cut a call. They are also equipped with voice assistant feature and four inbuilt microphones.