Crossbeats Ignite ATLAS smartwatch launched in India with GPS, Bluetooth calling

Crossbeats has today launched of its Ignite Atlas in the smartwatch portfolio. Crossbeats Ignite ATLAS is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 exclusively on on crossbeats website. It comes in Vivid Black & Imperial Blue colours.

Crossbeats Ignite ATLAS Features

The GPS-enabled smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling funconality allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. It comes with a 1.69-inch HD display with 500 nits peak brightness. The watch promises to offer good visibility under direct sunlight. It offers 100 watch faces.

The Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes with inbuilt GPS support. This allows users to navigate their routes accurately right on their wrists.

The wearable is also keeping a tab on key health metrics, thanks to a Dual Engine AI health tracking features, powered with 8 channel PPG (Photoplethysmography) Sensor, an optical measurement method for heart rate tracking.

Besides, Ignite ATLAS comes with a whopping 30 preset sports modes like running, hiking, biking, and swimming, customizable screens to show the most relevant data for your exercise. In addition, there is an intelligent battery management system, accurate wrist-based heart rate monitoring, in-depth insights and expansive on-watch navigation capabilities.

The new Crossbeats smartwatch is compatible with Strava, Apple Health and Google Fit. The company claims that the watch will run up to 10 days following a single charge.

Last month, Crossbeats launched Orbit Infiniti smartwatch for Rs 6,999. It comes with a 1.39-inch SUPERAMOLED display. The watch further comes with primary storage of 8 GB or upto 1500+ songs, and when connected via Bluetooth, it is compatible with neckband as well as TWS.

The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling and its in-built speakers support voice calling via the watch. Further, the Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti is also voice recording enabled and equipped with AI Voice Assistants.