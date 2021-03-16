Advertisement

Croma launches range of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs, Prices start at Rs 17,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2021 1:24 pm

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs are available in sizes ranging from 32 inch to 55 inch in HD and 4K option.
Croma today announced its partnership with Amazon to launch Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs, a new range of smart TVs, for customers in India. Customers will be able to buy Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs starting at Rs 17,999 across all 180+ Croma stores in 60+ cities, www.croma.com as well as on Amazon starting today.
 
The new range of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs offers a Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the 1st year, comprehensive warranty for 3 years and life-time service via the Croma chain of stores and nation-wide service network. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs are available in sizes ranging from 32 inch to 55 inch in HD and 4K option.

The 4K variants deliver 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colours with ultra-smooth streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps. Built for speed and performance, the TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. The TVs connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi and feature two HDMI inputs on 2K, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options.

The all-new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs come with the Fire TV experience built-in, bringing together all your favourite streaming content from across 5000+ apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and many more.

Croma Fire TV Edition also includes voice remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices and even switch seamlessly between DTH and OTT without the hassle of multiple remotes. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a brilliant picture and an immersive sound quality.

Speaking on the launch, Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said, “The proliferation in OTT apps, and the consequent fragmentation in viewership is creating a demand for a more seamless browsing experience. The Alexa voice search and the intuitive soft-touch remote control supported by the Fire TV OS offers a different and to my mind, better browsing experience than other Smart TVs.”

