Covid-19: Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to Uttar Pradesh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 20, 2020 12:31 pm

Samsung has provided 10,000 Preventive Masks and 6,000 Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits, Infra-red Thermometers and Air Purifiers to hospitals in Noida.
Samsung India has announced that it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the state’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
In addition to this, Samsung has also supported the local administration and community in Gautam Budh Nagar by providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. Samsung has provided 10,000 Preventive Masks and 6,000 Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals.

 

PPE kits are an essential preventive healthcare utility and each kit includes: Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eye wear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover. The Company has also provided a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems as well as 300 Air Purifiers to help improve ambient air quality in medical facilities.
 
Samsung also supported the local administration and local police in Noida in providing food packets to local communities.
 
The UP Government will utilize these funds for Covid-19 related relief, containment and preventive measures to combat the pandemic in the state.
 
Samsung has earmarked INR 20 crore to support the Central government as well as State governments in their fight against the pandemic. It recently contributed INR 15 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Samsung employees from across India also raised a voluntarily contribution of INR 1 crore from their salaries for the PM CARES Fund.
 
Siddharth Nath Singh, Cabinet Minister Investments, Exports and MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh said: “Government of Uttar Pradesh is grateful to Samsung for their generous contribution of Rs 2 Crores to the UP State Disaster Management Authority during the Covid-19 crisis. Samsung is our valuable partner and together we are committed to building UP into a world class global electronic hub”.

“Corporates have an important role in supporting governments and community during crises such as the one we are facing right now. We worked closely with local authorities in Uttar Pradesh to do an in-depth need assessment to understand how Samsung can contribute meaningfully. We were also able to support local communities around our manufacturing unit in Noida. Our contribution to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is a part of that commitment,” said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

