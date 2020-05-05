Advertisement

Apple and Google ban use of location services for their contact tracing feature

By: S Aadeetya, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 5:24 pm

Latest News

The feature will work on Android and iOS devices generating random IDs to keep user data secure.
Advertisement

Google and Apple have categorically stated that use of location services will be banned for authorities who're going to rely on its contact tracing feature, which was later renamed as exposure notification. "Apps are prohibited from seeking permission to access location services," as highlighted by the technology giants this week. Instead, the users will have to give consent to the device for using Bluetooth to connect with other devices in their surrounding. The app's interface will look like this for Android users. 

 

how the app will look like on Android

Advertisement

 

As you can see here, the app is only asking for Bluetooth permission to securely collect and share random IDs with other phones that are nearby. With Android equally focused on user privacy since the last version, users will likely feel comfortable offering access. 

 

Moving on, the ability to restrict the collection of location data will please privacy advocates, but here in India, these features are unlikely to be welcomed by the government, which has already developed its own contact tracing platform called Aarogya Setu. This app not only uses location data to track people with possible COVID-19, but it also generates static IDs that doesn't bode well from the privacy point of view. 

 

Coming back to Google's exposure notification feature for Android phone, as you can see below, all the data collected by the app will remain in the device, as long as the person isn't alerted for coming in contact with someone who has reported positive for COVID-19. 

 

how the user is alerted on the app

 

Once the person is alerted about possible contact, they can go through the possible exposure history, which again doesn't show any information about the person at the other end. But the person who gets the alert is then directed to report to health authorities about his status, which is when the data from the device is then received by the authorities, who can then contact people at both ends to test and quarantine if needed. 

 

positive alerts are then shared with govt

 

But it's intriguing to hear Apple and Google mention this, "Use of the API will be restricted to one app per country to promote high user adoption and avoid fragmentation." This is likely to restrict their presence and use in a country like India, where each state has developed its own version of contact tracing app. We'll know more about this when the app is publicly released in the coming weeks. 

Huawei says most of its Android phones will get Google's contact tracing feature

Aarogya Setu app is now mandatory for all central government employees

Can India bring COVID-19 contact tracing solution for feature phones?

Latest News from Apple, Google

You might like this

Tags: Google Apple contact tracing location data ban Bluetooth access Android iOS Aarogya Setu

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

India now has over 500 million internet users: IAMAI

Firefox's new service offers random email IDs to users for better privacy on the web

WhatsApp bot to prevent COVID-19 fake content launched

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies