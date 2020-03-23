  • 16:37 Mar 23, 2020

Coronavirus Impact: Uber, Ola halts its operations in Delhi NCR

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2020 4:17 pm

The Delhi government has imposed a total lockdown in the city from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of coronavirus pandemic.

Ride-hailing apps, Uber and Ola have revealed that it is suspending its operations in Delhi NCR admin the lockdown announced by the state government. The companies have revealed that its cabs will not run in the country till March 31. 

 

“Uber is complying with all Central and State Government directives related to its services for containing the spread of Coronavirus. We are communicating the status of specific cities with riders through our app,’’ an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson has also revealed that it is in talks with state governments and local authorities for minimising or suspending the operations in different cities. The spokesperson further revealed that consumers will have to check the app to known whether the service is available in their city or not. 

 

Moving on Ola has also suspended its operations in Delhi NCR. “Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per the Government’s directive. We will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, as part of this national effort to reduce contagion of COVID-19," Ola Cabs spokesperson said in a statement. 

 

Furthermore, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revealed that it is closing the metro train services until March 31. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) revealed that only 25 per cent of DTC buses will be present on roads. 

 

The government has revealed that no private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws and more shall be permitted during the lockdown period. Furthermore, the government has also announced that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, weekly market and more shall stop their operations and only essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

 

