Coolpad launches Cool BassBuds in India at Rs 1,199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 4:59 pm

Coolpad has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Cool BassBuds.
Coolpad is set to mark its foray into the accessories segment with the Coolpad Cool Bass Buds. The brand’s first-ever wireless earphones will be launched exclusively on Amazon on 7th January 2021 at a price of Rs 1,199.

 

The earbuds feature a Deep Bass 13 mm Dynamic Driver for powerful sound, Bluetooth 5.0 for enhanced pairing and strong connectivity greater than 10m, and Active Voice Assistant (Google and Siri) for a seamless end-user experience. 

 

The buds are equipped with a digital battery display which allows you to charge according to your need. The smart charging feature lets you enjoy 3 hours of backup in just 15 minutes of charge. 

 

Coolpad Cool BassBuds

 

The earbuds run on a 400 mAH battery which the charging case sports a 400mAH battery. With Quick Charging capabilities, the earbuds offer you 3 hours of playback, 4.5 hours playing time, 4 hours of talk time, and 20 hours of extended playtime. 

 

Speaking on the launch, Fisher Yuan, CEO, Coolpad India, said, “After positioning Coolpad as one of the leading brands in the budget smartphones category, we are thrilled to enter into the audio accessories segment". 

 

"The wireless earphone market has witnessed explosive growth in the past few months and holds infinite potential for a disruptive brand that introduces products with exceptional design and features", he added. 

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

