Compaq launches HUEQ series of Android TV on Flipkart

Compaq has launched HUEQ series of Smart TVs in India. The brand has announced the TV in 6 models which will be available in 32 inches to 58 inches. These are available during Flipkart’s Electonics Day sale.

During the Flipkart Electronics Day sale that will go on till February 28. The sale will also offer low prices, easy returns, and free delivery for eligible orders of Compaq HUEQ series.

Compaq HUEQ W32S 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 81.28 cm (32) Smart TV delivers smooth performance with minimum lag. Its Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a clever algorithm to produce flawless and captivating images, even in fast-paced scenes.

This TV is claimed to offer constant color depth and high-resolution pictures. It also uses Mimi Sound Personalisation technology to adjust sound settings to each individual’s hearing profile, protecting them from hearing impairment.

Compaq HUEQ W32N 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

This Compaq TV comes with display quality of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers 178-degree viewing angles. The speaker’s 20 W output creates an immersive experience and ensures that the sound is authentic.

Compaq HUEQ W40 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 101.6 cm (40) Smart TV Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a sophisticated algorithm to display high-resolution, smooth, and vibrant images. In addition, the Mimi Sound Personalisation technology on this TV provides a customized sound experience depending on the hearing profile, preventing hearing loss.

Compaq HUEQ G43B 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 109.22 cm (43) Smart TV offers bezel-less design provides a large viewing area for a fun and engaging watching experience. This TV is also composed of metal.

This TV’s 4K UHD display provides detailed and rich graphics for an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, this TV’s Experience Stabilisation Engine uses an innovative algorithm to deliver smooth and high-quality pictures with little lag and motion blur for even fast-moving scenarios.

Compaq HUEQ G50B 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 127 cm (50) Smart TV bezel-less screen offers a large viewing area for additional entertainment. The 4K UHD display on this TV allows seeing every detail of every scene for a more immersive experience. Furthermore, its Experience Stabilisation Engine employs an algorithm to ensure smooth and captivating images.

Compaq HUEQ R58 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 147.32 cm (58) Smart TV 4K UHD display ensures that each scene is clear and intricate. This TV also uses a clever algorithm to improve the images and generate engaging scenes with its Experience Stabilisation Engine.