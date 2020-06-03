Hero and Honda launch BS6 commuter bikes in India

Both the companies are offering the new bike with upgraded engine and improved features.

Advertisement

The past few days have seen big-ticket bike launches in India. But now it's time for BS6 upgrades in the commuter segment. Both Honda and Hero MotoCorp have freshed their CD Dream and HF Deluxe bikes respectively. Both these bikes feature in the sub 125cc segment, and are priced at Rs 62,000 and 46,000 with their 110 and 100cc power package.

Honda CD 110 Dream

Advertisement

The new Honda bike gets some design changes as well. It comes with a bodywork that are offered with new graphics, there's a chrome exhaust and the mirrors are coloured to the body of the bike. It also gets alloy wheels now. The 2020 CD 110 Dream comes equipped with the silent-start feature which was first seen on the BS6 Honda Activa 125. The company will be sharing the new power figures on its website very soon.

It also comes with a new starter button which can also work as a kill engine switch. Honda says the bikes headlamps now run on DC power, which is ideal for riding in roads with dimmer lights. Riders can also make use of the pass light switch, something which has been missing. This bike competes with Hero Splendor, Baja CT110 and more.

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero's HF Deluxe looks similar to the previous version and mostly gets the improvement at the engine level. This is probably the reason behind its relatively low prike hike even with a BS6 engine. Speaking of which the same 100cc single-cylinder engine, now BS6 compliant also gets fuel-injected. This unit is capable of pushing out 7.9hp of power and 8.05Nm of torque. Hero is selling the bike in two variants; spoke wheel and alloy wheel.

Both the companies have opened up their dealerships in the country and people can either head over to the showroom and call for test rides of these bikes.