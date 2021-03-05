Advertisement

Coming Soon: Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2021 11:45 am

Realme GT Neo will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset which is unlike the Realme GT which is powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.
After launching the Realme GT flagship smartphone yesterday in China, Realme VP Xu Qi also hinted that the company will be launching a new smartphone in the new GT series. The smartphone is said to be the Realme GT Neo.

Realme GT Neo specifications were not revealed by the company but Relame did tease the chipset powering the device. Realme GT Neo will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset which is unlike the Realme GT which is powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Realme GT Neo
Detailed specs of Realme GT Neo are scarce at the moment but it is expected to share some common specs with the current Realme GT including a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, 4500mAh battery, triple camera and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Dimensity 1200 was launched in January this year and is an octa-core SoC that is manufactured using a 6nm process. The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly also use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Dimensity 1200 has an octa-core CPU designed with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The chipset also includes nine cores of ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports a maximum of 16GB LPDDR4x RAM. The SoC supports up to 168 Hz display refresh rate, and camera sensors up to 200 MP.

Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

 

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The phone has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

 

