  • 11:15 Mar 30, 2020

Advertisement

COD Mobile: Steel Legion gets an update

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : March 30, 2020 10:55 am

Latest News

Call of Duty: Mobile has recently dropped a new update that brings along with itself a new season a new battles pass.

Call of Duty: Mobile has recently dropped a new update that brings along with itself a new season a new battles pass. Steel legion is based on the industrial revolution and brings along a lot of new things and will also start the season 4 which will start in April. The update has also brought new heroes, maps and game modes.

 

Steel Legion Pass has enlisted a new hero to COD: Mobile, the protagonist from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Lt. Commander David ‘Section’ Mason. The hero will only be unlockable for the Premium pass holders. The update has also brought along a new map called Meltdown which was also featured in the COD: Black Ops 2. The new map is already available in Team Death Match, Domination, S&D, Gun Game and Snipers Only.

 

 

 

They're also a new weapon, GKS and a new scorestreak, Shock RC. The GKS is a sub-machine gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, while Shock RC is a new scorestreak that can find and zap enemies.

 

The update has also brought two new game modes: Gun Game: Team Fight and 2v2 Showdown.

In a team fight, players will have to get a kill or two assists in order to progress to the next weapon till 60 points and then, finally get a knife kill to win the game. In 2v2 Showdown, a team of two go against each other with random load-outs that change every second round. The game mode doesn’t have health regen and respawns once a player dies in around, in a best of 13 slugfests.

 

Even though the update is live, the new season will start from 1st April and will last till 1st June. Meltdown has temporarily replaced Scrapyard in ranked TDM, Domination and S&D.

 

 

 

 

 

                                                                                                                            

Redmi 9 to reportedly feature MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch, Mi Air Purifier 3H, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and more announced

How to make an invisible folder on Windows 10

Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro start receiving Realme UI with Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy M11 renders, specs leaked online

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G launched with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PS5: How does is stack up against the Xbox Series X

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update brings Varenga in Bloom theme and more

Why you should not cheat on PUBG?

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies