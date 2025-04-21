CMF Phone 2 Pro Design Officially Revealed

CMF Phone 2 Pro design has been officially revealed by the Nothing sub-brand ahead of the device’s launch on April 28. The CMF Phone 2 Pro will succeed last year’s CMF Phone 1 and has been confirmed to carry a triple camera setup, an Essential key, and more. Here’s everything to know.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Design Details

The device’s design was shared by CMF on X through a video. The video reveals the CMF Phone 2 Pro design from all angles, also showing that the device is taking inspiration from its predecessor. One can notice the screws in the same position as last year’s model, also confirming that the back panel will be replaceable.

Speaking of the back panel, there’s a new dual-tone finish on the back with new patterns as well. The device has been shown off in White and Orange shades but we assume there’ll be more back panels in different colours that will be sold separately for users to personalise their device as per their liking. On the right there’s the power button and the Essential key which we first saw in the Nothing Phone (3a) series earlier this year. On the left, there’s the volume rocker.

The triple rear system has already been confirmed to carry a 50MP primary 1/1.57-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2x telephoto camera also. On the front, one can see that the bezels are on the thicker side but appear even on all sides. As for the chip, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

CMF will also launch other products on April 28 in India including three new TWS earbuds, out of which the CMF Buds 2 have already debuted globally. The CMF Buds 2 pack 11mm custom drivers tuned with Dirac Opteo and Nothing’s Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, delivering rich, deep bass. They also come with upgraded Bluetooth 5.4 for better connectivity, dual device pairing, and support for both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.