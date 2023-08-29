CMF by Nothing’ upcoming product lineup leaked: Smartwatch, Wall Charger and more

Nothing’s focus has always been on the design of the product and how it can make it look unique. With the introduction of its first sub-brand called CMF by Nothing, the UK-based brand confirmed that it wanted to take its design-first approach to affordable products as well. Now, we have our first look at the product lineup the brand is planning to launch later this year which includes a CMF by Nothing smartwatch, a pair of TWS earbuds and a wall charger.

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro

The leak comes from Alchimist Leaks’ telegram channel where the products have been detailed. The first is the smartwatch, called the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro, which is rumoured to sell in India for Rs 4,500.

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro will sport a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with Always-on Display (AOD) support, an aluminium alloy case, 600 nits of peak brightness, 50 Hz refresh rate, 100 watch faces and 110 sports modes. It will get a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracking and even a stress monitor for health tracking.

It will also get Bluetooth v5.3 with support for calling with AI noise reduction, IP68 water and dust resistance, GPS, and a 330mAh battery that could last 13 days with AOD off. The colour scheme for the product will be bright orange, while the watch will have flat sides.

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro

Coming to the Buds Pro, they will go on sale for Rs 3,500 in India. These will apparently feature “best-in-class” 45dB ANC and “Ultra Bass technology”. Users will be able to get 11 hours of non-stop music listening with ANC off, thanks to 55 mAh batteries.

Audio will be handled by 10mm dynamic drivers, while calling will be taken care of through 3 HD mics per earbud. It will sport a “Clear Calls algorithm” and “Anti-wind noise structure” and support fast charge from the 460mAh case. A 10-minute charge should be good for 3.5 hours of use. They’re also IP54-certified for dust and water resistance.

CMF by Nothing Charger

The third product in the Nothing by CMF lineup will be a 65W GaN wall charger that will retail for Rs 3,000. It will apparently get an early bird price of Rs 2,499. It will be a three-port adapter with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The charger further supports USB PD 3.0, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+/3.0/2.0, charging Apple devices at 2.4A, Samsung at 9V2A, as well as SCP, FCP, PPS, and DCP protocols.

So these are the products that are expected to debut in India before the end of the year. All of them have a poppy orange colour, which is actually different from the transparent design language Nothing likes to adopt for its products. It would be interesting to see how these products stack up against the competition.