CMF By Nothing Could Soon Launch A Smartphone: Report

Nothing has a sub-brand called CMF which has mostly dealt in the accessories segment since its inception last year but it seems like it may finally be ready to release a smartphone as well, according to the latest development. However, it is unclear as of now as to what specifications would the smartphone have.

A new device model number, A015, initially discovered by Android Headlines, was associated with the “Nothing” brand, suggesting that it could be the long-awaited Nothing Phone 3, codenamed “Tetris.” However, the model number didn’t seem to be following Nothing’s usual pattern of codenames with its smartphones, such as the Nothing Phone (1) featured the “A063” tag while the Phone (2) had “A065.”

It is when 91Mobiles spotted the same model on the BIS certification website, it was cleared out that the model A015 isn’t a smartphone from Nothing but from its sub-brand CMF. It is unclear if its really a smartphone or some other kind of product but judging by the model numbers of Nothing’s own devices, it could very well be a phone.

CMF By Nothing has had a goal to bring the top-notch specs at an affordable price tag which could stand true for its smartphone as well. However, as the Nothing Phone (2a) already exists at a lower mid-range price point, it is yet to be seen whether the CMF smartphone would undercut it or launch at a similar price tag.

Meanwhile, Nothing recently debuted its Nothing Ear and the Ear (a) globally, including India. It also announced that its bringing AI to all of its products with ChatGPT integration. For its smartphones, the brand is first bringing ChatGPT to the Nothing Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, which is now rolling out to users worldwide. It adds a ChatGPT widget for quick access from the home screen and the option to quickly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into a new conversation in the ChatGPT app.