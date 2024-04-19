Nothing To Integrate ChatGPT In All Of Its Products

Nothing. The UK-based smartphone maker has announced a couple of new developments in the field of AI. It’ll integrate ChatGPT into all of its products, from smartphones to TWS earbuds, bringing the technology to all of them. Here’s how the brand is going to do that.

ChatGPT in Nothing Smartphones

Nothing is going all in on AI by leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT. For its smartphones, the brand is first bringing ChatGPT to the Nothing Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, which is now rolling out to users worldwide. It adds a ChatGPT widget for quick access from the home screen and the option to quickly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into a new conversation in the ChatGPT app. The App needs to be downloaded separately before you can execute these functions.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 with ChatGPT integration will also be available for two of Nothing’s other smartphones, the Phone (1) and Phone (2a), later this month. The company also provided a free one-year Perplexity AI subscription to select Phone (2a) buyers.

In addition, Nothing OS 2.5.5 introduces Ultra XDR mode to the camera app and an HDR switch for Photo and Portrait modes. It also includes Ring Mode in Quick Settings for sound management, a RAM Booster, and new Recorder and Battery widgets. The update further enhances system stability, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as optimizations to volume settings, bug fixes, and general performance improvements.

ChatGPT in Nothing Audio Products

Nothing launched a couple of new TWS earbuds globally, including the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a). The highlight of the two products is the ChatGPT integration, which allows you to initiate a voice conversation with the chatbot through pinch controls on the earbuds.

If you buy one of the two, Nothing has already updated its companion app—Nothing X—with a new gesture option to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT. This option allows you to assign one of the controls to the ChatGPT voice conversation.

Nothing says that the ChatGPT integration won’t be limited to the newly launched earbuds but will be available on all Nothing and CMF audio products in June, later this year.