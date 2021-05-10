Advertisement

Clubhouse arrives on Play Store, available to download only in the US for now

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 10, 2021 11:48 am

Latest News

Clubhouse app has finally made its way to the Play Store so users on Android can finally download and take advantage of the drop-in audio chat app.
Advertisement

The Clubhouse app was reported to be working on a rough beta for the Android users with a limited number of testers but just a few days after, it now looks like the app is ready to launch and has finally been made available on Play Store to download. 

 

Clubhouse took to Twitter to announce the latest development about its app. For now, the app is currently only available in the US and will arrive in other countries over the course of coming days/weeks. Clubhouse has stated the app still has the invite system in place meaning you would need an invite from Clubhouse itself or a friend of yours who is already using Clubhouse can get you in.

 

This is done to prevent Clubhouse's server getting overloaded and to build a more sustainable infrastructure when the whole world finally arrives on the audio chat app. The app has pretty much the same user interface as its iOS counterpart and has the same functionality. You can create rooms, clubs and also schedule a room for later on. 

 

Advertisement

Clubhouse Android app screenshots

 

You can reserve your username by downloading the app and punching in your phone number. Once you login and enter a room, you can press the hand button below to raise your hand so the mods can allow you to speak. There will be a party hat displayed on your profile picture for a week after you get into Clubhouse which portrays that you are a new user. 

 

The app also released a few changes and improvements for its iOS app last week. Clubhouse has now added a prompt that shows up when new people enter into your room and stay for a few minutes. It has also added more plumbing to help make your follow/room/club suggestions and notifications better over the coming weeks and months.

Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

Clubhouse payments launched for creators on the platform

'Data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online'

Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Netflix N-Plus service might be in works, could help viewers gain insider access to Netflix shows

Google to show Apple-like Privacy Labels for each app in Play Store starting next year

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies