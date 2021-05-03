Advertisement

Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 03, 2021 12:37 pm

Latest News

Clubhouse has announced that it has begun a rough beta for its Android variant of the application

Clubhouse, the audio-based social networking service made a debut back in 2020 with just an iOS app while the company started working on an Android app just this year back in January. And it seems like the company is ready with a testing version of the app. 

 

Clubhouse recently shared details about the latest update of its via a blog post, highlighting some of the changes introduced on the iOS app. Along with the changes, the blog post also mentions that Clubhouse has started testing the Android app with a few testers through a rough beta version.

 

It says the company plans to "welcome more Android users over the coming weeks". It would be best for Clubhouse to release the new Android version as soon as possible considering it might lose a fair share of Android users to Twitter with its 'Spaces' feature on the Twitter app that is also being tested through beta channel.

 

As for iOS users, Clubhouse has announced a few new changes to its app including better prompts to follow your club. Clubhouse has now added a prompt that shows up when new people enter into your room and stay for a few minutes. It has also added more plumbing to help make your follow/room/club suggestions and notifications better over the coming weeks and months.

 

Lastly, the app has also made improvements to the voiceover accessibility support where one can now use the "Magic Tap" gesture (double-tap with two fingers) any time within the room and the system will announce who is currently speaking. This makes it easier to find out who is speaking for the VoiceOver users.

Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

Clubhouse payments launched for creators on the platform

'Data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online'

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory for users to find hospitals

Telegram group video calls to launch in May

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies