Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

Clubhouse has announced that it has begun a rough beta for its Android variant of the application

Clubhouse, the audio-based social networking service made a debut back in 2020 with just an iOS app while the company started working on an Android app just this year back in January. And it seems like the company is ready with a testing version of the app.

Clubhouse recently shared details about the latest update of its via a blog post, highlighting some of the changes introduced on the iOS app. Along with the changes, the blog post also mentions that Clubhouse has started testing the Android app with a few testers through a rough beta version.

It says the company plans to "welcome more Android users over the coming weeks". It would be best for Clubhouse to release the new Android version as soon as possible considering it might lose a fair share of Android users to Twitter with its 'Spaces' feature on the Twitter app that is also being tested through beta channel.

As for iOS users, Clubhouse has announced a few new changes to its app including better prompts to follow your club. Clubhouse has now added a prompt that shows up when new people enter into your room and stay for a few minutes. It has also added more plumbing to help make your follow/room/club suggestions and notifications better over the coming weeks and months.

Lastly, the app has also made improvements to the voiceover accessibility support where one can now use the "Magic Tap" gesture (double-tap with two fingers) any time within the room and the system will announce who is currently speaking. This makes it easier to find out who is speaking for the VoiceOver users.