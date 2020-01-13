  • 16:13 Jan 13, 2020

Advertisement

CloudWalker Burst TV soundbars launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 1:48 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced Burst I2000 for Rs 5,999 and Burst E300 for Rs 7,999 in the country. Both the soundbars will be available for purchase from Amazon India.
Advertisement

CloudWalker Streaming Technologies has today announced the launch of its two new soundbars in India with its ‘BURST TV Soundbars series. The company has introduced Burst I2000 for Rs 5,999 and Burst E300 for Rs 7,999 in the country. Both the soundbars will be available for purchase from Amazon India. 

 

To start with Burst I2000, the soundbar comes loaded with a 2.1 channel 50W speaker with an in-built subwoofer. One can easily connect the soundbar to the Smart TV. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option through which one can connect the soundbar to play music directly from the smartphone. It also comes loaded with multiple connectivity options including Aux, Line IN & Optical port, to easily connect TV, set-top box, DVD, Blu-ray and MP3 players as well as other compatible devices. 

 

It comes with the Party light mode with 11 different LED light effects. It is loaded with red, blue, green, yellow lights and plenty of alternate light effects. The Soundbar comes with Digital Signal Processing technology to let the users enjoy details of every sound in music and movies. It features 5 preset equalizers including Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat and Rock. 

 

Advertisement

Coming to Burst E3000, the model also features a 2.1 channel with an external subwoofer. The soundbar delivers 100W sound output. Apart from this, the rest of the specifications remain similar to the Burst I2000 model. Both the models come with the jet-black finish. Both the models can either be mounted on the wall or placed below the TV on table-top.

CloudWalker introduces 40-inch & 43-inch FHD Cloud TV X2, starting at Rs 24,990

CloudWalker partners with Hotstar for its smart TV range

CloudWalker introduces 4K LED Smart Screen in India, price starts at Rs 22,990

Latest News from CloudWalker

You might like this

Tags: CloudWalker Burst TV soundbars CloudWalker Burst TV soundbars launch CloudWalker Burst TV soundbars features CloudWalker Burst TV soundbars price CloudWalker I2000 CloudWalker E3000 CloudWalker soundbars CloudWalker

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Kodak new HD LED TV to be launched in India next month

Xiaomi introduces a transparent Bluetooth speaker

Realme TV to launch this year, confirms Realme CMO

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies