Clash of Clans’ June 2023 Update Introduces New Mechanics

Clash of Clans has been noticing some frequent changes lately. The recent introduction of a new OTTO outpost and some new troops were released in the last month, and now another major update is all set to surface on mobile devices. Let’s check out the details.

Clash of Clans has tweaked us by releasing some leaks for further updates in June 2023. What are those new forewords?

Apprentice Warden

A new troop called the Apprentice Warden will be available for use at Town Hall 13 and beyond, but only after upgrading the Dark Barracks to level 10. This troop utilizes Slingshots to inflict damage to the surrounding area.

Favourite target: Any

Damage type: Ranged

Targets: Single Target

Housing space: 20

Movement speed: 20

Training time: 3M 56S

Aura radius: 7 Tiles

Super Hog Rider

Super Hog Rider has undergone an update and is now back in action. This troop shares the same ability as the Hog Rider to jump over walls, but with an added twist. When defeated, the Super Hog Rider splits into a hog and a rider.

Favorite target: Defenses

Damage type: Single target

Targets: Ground

Housing space: 12

Movement speed: 24

Training time: 1M 48S

New Magical Items: Pet Portion

Once a pet receives a hero portion, it gains a charm that enhances its upgrading speed by 24 times for a duration of 1 hour.

Builder Star Jar

The Builder Star Jar can help users bypass the cooldown period for the star bonus in the Builder Base.

That’s not all! The upcoming Clash of Clans June update will feature major mechanisms and upgrades for buildings, pets, Siege Machines, and troops. Additionally, various buildings will undergo improvements to enhance gameplay.

It appears that the update goes beyond just stopping here. It includes bug fixes, gameplay improvements, and balancing of in-game elements. Balancing is a crucial aspect that ensures fair play in the gaming industry.

Clash of Clans is a 2012 free-to-play mobile strategy video game, available for IOS and Android.