Cheapest Apple iPhone Mini to cost Rs 69,900 in India

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have 6.1-inch and 5.4-inches displays. Both new iPhones support 5G. Apple used OLED displays in both smartphones.

Apple took the wraps off its latest iPhone 12 series today. The iPhone 12 will come in black, white, blue, red, and green. Pricing starts at Rs 79,990, and the phone will be available in India starting October 30. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini will starts at Rs 69,990. As far as the storage is concerned for both the phones there will be three options to choose from - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The iPhone 12 has a glass called ‘Ceramic Shield’ for the display which Apple claims improve the durability of the device. Apple said it is tougher than any smartphone glass to date, with 4x better drop performance. The iPhone 12 lineup is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. This is the world’s first processor to use a 5nm process. Apple says the new six-core CPU is up to 50 per cent faster than any other smartphone.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini use two 12-megapixel wide-angle sensors. Apple claims that the detail captured using the new camera sensors will be much better in low light photos

Apple also introduced the new MagSafe wireless charging standard for iPhone. It supports up to 15W wireless charging. MagSafe accessories can snap on to the back of iPhones for better alignment of the charger. Apple is also launching a series of MagSafe accessories to improve the wireless charging experience, with one of these that lets you charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch using the same charger.