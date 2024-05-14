ChatGPT Update For CMF, Nothing Earbuds Preponed, Now Coming Next Week

Nothing announced earlier in April that it will be integrating ChatGPT into all of its products, including the audio lineup. While the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) come with ChatGPT support out of the box, rest of the TWS earbuds and neckband lineup from Nothing and CMF were supposed to get it in June but now, that update has been preponed and is coming as soon as next week, on May 21.

Nothing has now announced that it will be integrating ChatGPT into all of its other audio products including TWS earbuds such as Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Buds Pro and the neckband which is CMF Neckband Pro, beginning May 21, the date on which these products will be receiving the update.

Users will be able to pinch-to-speak to ChatGPT directly from Nothing audio products paired with Nothing phones. The integration will be available on the additional products via a Nothing X App update on May 21, earlier than the previously announced June rollout.

Do note that Nothing specifies that you’ll need to pair the earbuds to a Nothing smartphone to access ChatGPT voice mode on the earbuds. In other words, the functionality could be limited to Nothing’s own smartphones, even though the Nothing X app is supported on all Android devices.

For its smartphones, the brand brought ChatGPT to the Nothing Phone (2) via the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update. It added a ChatGPT widget for quick access from the home screen and the option to quickly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into a new conversation in the ChatGPT app.

In the world of AI, ChatGPT just received a major upgrade with GPT-4o where the “o” stands for “Omni”. The new GPT model has updated capabilities such as its much faster response rate and the improvements to capabilities across text, vision, and audio. GPT-4o is natively multimodal, meaning it can support input and output through various types of content, such as text, audio, or images.