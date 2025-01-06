CES 2025: LG Unveils LG 2025 OLED EVO TV Lineup

LG has unveiled its 2025 LG OLED evo TV lineup, including the world’s first true wireless OLED evo M5, and OLED evo G5 models. With LG’s latest α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2 at its core, the latest OLED evo models present feature enhanced image quality with “impeccable blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities,” and more.

LG 2025 OLED EVO TV Lineup: What’s New?

The latest OLED evo TVs feature LG’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, which enhances light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to achieve brightness three times higher than conventional OLED models. This significant boost in brightness brings fine details into focus across different brightness levels, resulting in a more vibrant and lifelike viewing experience. While LG doesn’t mention the exact number of brightness nits, it mentions that the increased brightness will apply to 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch G5 and M5 screen sizes only.

LG OLED evo is claimed to deliver image quality with flawless blacks, accurate color reproduction and stable performance. The latest models achieve top-notch black levels in both bright and dark settings, producing vibrant and accurate colors. These advanced OLED displays have received UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black”, “Perfect Color” verification and are certified by Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity.

The LG 2025 OLED EVO TV lineup boasts of rapid brightness and colour temperature stabilization, earning TÜV Rheinland’s “Quick Stability with Image Quality” certification. New for 2025, LG’s latest OLED evo 4K TVs support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation – an advanced version of Filmmaker Mode developed in collaboration with the creative community. This feature accurately detects the lighting conditions of the viewing environment and automatically adjusts the picture settings to maintain the filmmaker’s original intent, delivering a truly cinematic experience in various lighting conditions.

The latest LG OLED evo TVs tout several features tailored to gaming, including the industry’s first 4K 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The OLED evo models enhance gaming with tear-free, stutter-free gameplay, minimal input lag and up to 165 frames per second. The OLED evo TVs are the first to receive ClearMR 10000 certification by VESA, ensuring clear motion and seamless experiences even during fast-paced action sequences.

Read More: Samsung to Equip 2025 Samsung TVs and Soundbars with Eclipsa Audio Technology: Details

The LG OLED 2025 EVO TV lineup is powered by the advanced Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. Deep learning algorithms meticulously analyze and refine low-resolution and low-quality images, enhancing them to a higher definition with pixel-level precision for natural and sharper visuals. Additionally, Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional offers expert-level control over HDR10 content for professional creators, allowing precise customization and fine-tuning of images for accurate color and detail representation in all viewing environments.

Complementing the impressive visuals, AI Sound Pro delivers rich, immersive audio with virtual 11.1.2 channels of surround sound, adjusting the tonal balance and clarity for an immersive, tailored listening experience. Designed with personalization in mind, LG’s newest OLED TVs boast AI-powered features that understand and adapt to individual audio and visual preferences.

By analyzing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture/Sound Wizard tailors audio and visual modes for each user, ensuring a truly customized entertainment experience. These AI-driven features represent a new level of smart TV innovation, making the 2025 OLED evo models the most intuitive and user-centric TVs on the market.

There’s also an AI remote that further enhances the experience. AI Welcome greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences and viewing habits, while AI Voice ID adds convenience by recognizing individual voices, automatically switching profiles, and delivering content suggestions that match personal tastes. There’s also an AI Search feature, leveraging a Large Language Model (LLM) to understand conversational context and uncover subtle user intentions.

Access to Microsoft Copilot further streamlines the process, allowing users to efficiently find and organize complex information using contextual cues. For an even smoother and more engaging experience, the AI Chatbot proactively identifies potential user challenges and offers timely, effective solutions. Thr Generative Image Gallery allows users to create custom backgrounds using voice commands.

LG has also updated its webOS with a new, faster home screen. According to LG, it is “more convenient and increasingly personalized with enhanced UI and categories.” Additionally, webOS now supports multi-platform integration with the Home Hub, seamlessly connecting with multi ecosystems, ThinQ and Google Home, for control of various IoT devices.

By bringing together these versatile ecosystems and broadening cross-platform capabilities, users can effortlessly manage and control their smart home ecosystem through a single, intuitive interface on their LG’s latest smart TVs. The webOS Re:New program allows LG Smart TVs to stay on the most up-to-date TV experience for the next five years.

LG also revealed the first-ever OLED TV capable of transferring audio and video wirelessly. As the world’s first true wireless OLED TV, the latest M5 series delivers wireless audio and video transmission at up to 144Hz without Latency or loss in picture and sound quality. Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC, this wireless OLED TV ensures a tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience, even during fast-paced action at 4K 144Hz. Building on this innovation, LG has extended its advanced wireless audiovisual technology to QNED TVs also.



