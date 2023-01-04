CES 2023: Asus, Alienware, Acer announce new gaming laptops, AIO desktops, refreshed laptops and more

Acer, Asus and Dell’s Alienware have launched a bunch of new gaming laptops, mainstream laptops, and have also refreshed some of their existing ones with the latest Intel 13th Gen Core CPUs along with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs. Some of the new laptops include Acer Swift Go series, Alienware M16, M18, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, and more. Let’s take a look at the latest machines.

Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus M16 specifications

Asus has refreshed its popular Zephyrus series of gaming laptops including the G14, G16 and M16 models with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series laptop GPUs.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 sports a 14-inch display with quad-HD+ resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate or full-HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate configurations. It comes with up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU options. The laptop packs a 76Whr battery.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The Zephyrus G16 sports a 16-inch display with quad-HD+ (2,560×1600) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It is backed up by a 90Whr battery.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. It includes up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The laptop sports up to a quad-HD+ display with 240 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels.

Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Flow X16, ROG Flow Z13 specifications

The Asus ROG Flow X16 sports a 360-degree design and features a 16-inch display with quad-HD+ resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 1100 nits of peak brightness. It draws power from a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage, and up to 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM. It also includes an HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4.

Similar to the Flow X16, Asus ROG Flow X13 is also a 360-degree convertible gaming laptop tablet powered by AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The laptop comes with an optional XG Mobile external GPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series onboard. It gets a 13.4-inch scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass DXC touch-display with quad-HD+ and 165Hz and full-HD+ and 120Hz refresh rate configurations. It also packs a 75Whr battery, 100W USB Type-C fast charging, and a 130W AC adapter.

The refreshed Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The 13.4-inch laptop gets you a quad-HD+ 165Hz panel with 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The display is a scratch-resistant and is protected with a Gorilla Glass.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR Series, Strix G Series specifications

The latest Asus ROG Strix SCAR series of laptops have launched in 16-, 17-, and 18-inch display models. The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 is the first-ever ROG laptop to feature an 18-inch display, with 2,560×1,660 quad-HD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The 16-inch and 18-inch models of the laptop get up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor.

The Strix SCAR 17 sports a 17-inch quad-HD (2,560×1,440) display with 240 Hz refresh rate. It also includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

For GPU on the Scar 18 and Scar 16, they feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the two machines include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.

The ROG Strix G series also comprises of three laptops, including the ROG Strix G16, Strix G17, and Strix G18. The 16- and 18-inch models are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The ROG Strix G17 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The two ROG Strix G models pack a 64Whr or 90Whr battery, with 100W fast charging through USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on all three laptops include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is a dual display laptop which has a 16-inch Mini LED panel and a 4K touchscreen. The 16-inch panel comes with 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop has been refreshed with up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB SSD storage.

Dell Alienware

Alienware x16, Alienware x14 R2 specifications, price

The Alienware x16 Intel and Nvidia-powered models will launch in Q1 2023 with a starting price of $3,099 (approx Rs 2,60,000). The AMD-powered models will arrive in Q2. Additional configurations will start at $2,149.99 (approx Rs 1,80,000) which will arrive later on.

The Alienware x16 sports a 16-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus display while the Alienware x14 R2 features a 14-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus screen. Both the screens offer a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. You get 13th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series dedicated graphics card. In addition, the Alienware x14 R2 can also get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card.

These laptops get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of onboard M.2 SSD storage. Further, they have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The Alienware x14 R2 gets an 80.5Wh battery while the the Alienware x16 packs a 90Wh battery. They run on Windows 11 Home out of the box. They also get Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity.

Alienware m18, Alienware m16 specifications, price

The Alienware m18 will be coming to markets in Q1 2023 with Intel and Nvidia-powered models starting at $2,899 (approx Rs 2,40,000). AMD-powered variants are expected to arrive in the second quarter. Base models of the machines will start at $2,099 (approx Rs 1,75,000) and will arrive later.

On the other hand, the top-end Alienware m16 models with Intel and Nvidia hardware begin at $2,599 (approx Rs 2,15,000) and will hit the shelves in the first quarter. Additional configurations will begin from $1,899 (approx Rs 1,60,000). Meanwhile, the AMD variants are likely to arrive in Q2.

The Alienware m18 sports an 18-inch QHD+ (2,560×1,600 pixels) ComfortView Plus display, whereas the Alienware m16 features a 16-inch QHD+ ComfortView Plus screen. These displays support a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. They are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card.

These Alienware gaming laptops get up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to a whopping 9TB of onboard storage. Where the Alienware m18 packs a 97Wh battery, the Alienware m16 comes with a smaller 86Wh battery. However, both can be charged with a 330W power adapter.

In terms of connectivity, these machines get an RJ45 ethernet port, headset jack, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, a mini-Display port, and an SD card slot. In addition, they are equipped with an Alienware full-HD webcam with dual-array microphones and Windows Hello IR support.

Alienware Aurora R15 specifications, price

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7000 or 13th Gen Intel Core 65W desktop processors will begin at $1,749 (approx Rs 1,45,000). Other additional variants with AMD Radeon 7000 series graphics options will be coming later this year.

The Alienware Aurora R15 is a flagship gaming PC from the brand that comes equipped with an AMD AM5 B650 motherboard. It draws power from AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, paired with either Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series or the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series dedicated graphics card. It can also come with an RTX 4090 24GB graphics card.

This gaming PC comes with up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of onboard storage. The Alienware Aurora R15 features up to 1,350W Platinum-rated power supply, along with Alienware Cryo-Tech Edition CPU liquid cooling. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.3 support.

Acer

Acer Aspire S 27-inch and Aspire S 32-inch All-in-One, Aspire 3 laptops, Aspire 5 laptops specifications, price

The Acer Aspire S 27-inch starts at $1,200 (approx Rs 99,400) while the 32-inch model starts at $1,700 (approx Rs 1,40,800). Both will be available in Q1 of 2023 in the US. The Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop starts at $499 (approx Rs 41,300), while the Aspire 3 15-inch variant starts at $349 (approx Rs 28,900), and the Aspire 3 17-inch starts at $379 (approx Rs 31,400). All three models will be available from March onwards.

On the other hand, the Acer Aspire S 14-inch model starts at $550 (approx Rs 45,500), while the Aspire 5 15-inch variant starts at $600 (approx Rs 49,700), and the Aspire 5 17-inch option starts at $700 (approx Rs 57,900).

The Acer Aspire S All-in-One desktops feature an aluminium chassis. The desktops feature WQHD displays and an optional 1440p Quad-HD webcam. The 32-inch model can come with up to an Intel Core i7-13700 desktop CPU and an Intel Arc A-series GPU, while the 27-inch model is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The new Acer Aspire 5 line of laptops sport 13th Gen Intel Core processors, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. The Aspire 3 series on the other hand come with the new Intel Core i3-N series processors.

Acer Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, Swift X 14, Swift 14 specifications, price

The Acer Swift Go 16 come at a starting price of $800 (approx Rs 66,260). It will be available in the US beginning June. The Acer Swift Go 14 will arrive in May starting at $850 (approx Rs 70,400). The Acer Swift X 14 will be available from April in the US for a starting price of $1,100 (approx Rs 91,100). The Acer Swift 14 will hit shelves in March at a starting price of $1,400 (approx Rs 1,16,000).

The new Acer Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops come with OLED displays with 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. The Swift Go 16 sports a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200×2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880×1800 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both the new Acer laptops can be equipped with Intel 13th Gen Core H-series CPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSDs. They are claimed to deliver all-day battery life of over 9.5 hours.

The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The Acer Swift 14 offers two 14-inch touchscreen display options – either WQXGA (2560×1600) or WUXGA (1920×1200) resolutions. Both are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The Swift 14 also features a 1440p Quad-HD webcam.

Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18 specifications, price

The Acer Predator Helios 16 starts at $1,649.99 (approx Rs 1,37,000) and will be available in North America in March. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios 18 starts at $1,699 (approx Rs 1,41,000) and will be available in North America in April.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 sports a WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) display with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. On the other hand, the Predator Helios 18 can either have a WUXGA (1920×1200 pixels) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, or a WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) display with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate.

These new gaming laptops from Acer are powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity options include Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency band.

Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17 specifications, price

The Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 will begin at $1,199.99 (approx Rs 1,00,000). They will be available in North America in May.

The Acer Nitro 16 is also one of the new gaming laptops from the brand, which sports a 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate that supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. On the other hand, the Acer Nitro 17 gets a 17.3-inch display with either a full-HD resolution with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate, or a QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. These gaming laptops are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with Nvidia RTX 4000 series dedicated graphics cards.

There is 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. For cooling, the new Acer laptops get dual fans, four air outlets, and an upper air intake. Both models support Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i support and Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro technology. Additional features include an HD camera, dual microphones, and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio technology.