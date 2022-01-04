CES 2022: Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314 unveiled

Acer has today unveiled three new Chromebooks at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022). Asus has announced Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, and Chromebook 314.

These new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors. They are furnished with consumers needs, audio and video technology for entertainment and video conferencing.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD 599.99 (approx. Rs 44,600); and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at EUR 649 (approx. Rs 54,600).

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 299.99 (approx. Rs 22,300); and in EMEA in late Q1 2022 starting at EUR 399 (approx. Rs 33,600).

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD 299.99 (approx. Rs 22,300); and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at EUR 369 (approx. Rs 33,600).

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores for enhanced multitasking. The Chromebook is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Chromebook Spin 513 can transform between four different usage modes, such as tent mode for making the most of space-constrained spaces. It features military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability. The Wi-Fi 6 helps maintain reliable connections to networks and hot spots. In addition, the Chromebook has a backlit-keyboard for low-light areas and a USB Type-C port for connecting to peripherals, transferring data and charging mobile devices.

Further, there is DTS Audio, a pair of upward-facing speakers and a pair of upward facing microphones.

Acer Chromebook 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) features a 15.6-inch anti-glare full-HD display. Plus, an optional touch-screen display allows for easy navigation, while the large keyboard has room for a dedicated numeric keypad.

It features a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad which is made entirely out of ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture.

The Chromebook 315 come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual USB Type-C ports. It is said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel processors. There is also a pair of integrated microphones and DTS audio.

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) features a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with an anti-glare coating so it can be used even in brighter lighting conditions. It has 0.32-inch side bezels as well. Users can navigate Chrome OS via the optional multi-touch display, or by using the OceanGlass touchpad.

It is powered by the latest Intel processors and features MIL-STD 810H durability. Users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life. The Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides connectivity speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5.

The Acer Chromebook 314 comes with two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. There is also support for DTS Audio technology and USB Type-C ports.

Aspire Vero National Geographic

Edition

Alongside, Acer today also announced the Aspire Vero National Geographic

Edition (AV15-51R), a special edition of its Acer Aspire Vero laptop. The Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition (AV15-51R) will be available in France in March, starting at EUR 899; and in China in January, starting at RMB 5,499. The laptop will also be available in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific.

There will be several diagonal lines running across approximately half of the top cover. A small extract from a topographic map, these lines divide the laptop’s surface into land and sea and allude to the impact of global warming on rising sea levels. Opening the laptop reveals the iconic National Geographic yellow border, which has been printed directly onto the bottom right corner of the keyboard. In yellow print on the spacebar lies the message, “For Planet Earth.”