CES 2021: LG announces 2021 OLED TV lineup

LG Electronics (LG) has announced its TV lineup featuring OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs at CES 2021. There would be at least five models of OLED TVs available in 2021, including the Z1, G1, C1, B1, and A1.

The LG C1 series boasts a diverse range of size options from the 48-inch version to the new 83-inch model. The new Gallery Stand is an attractive alternative to the sleek, flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design mount for those who desire more flexibility in their interior planning.

LG’s latest processor, the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI will power the newest LG OLED TV models in the Z1, G1 and C1 series, LG QNED Mini LED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95. LG’s newest processor features AI Picture Pro, which recognizes onscreen objects such as faces and bodies3 and distinguishes between foregrounds and backgrounds, processing each object independently to make images more three-dimensional. With its ability to detect content genre, the α9 Gen 4 processor further optimizes picture quality, amount of light in scenes and ambient conditions in various viewing environments.

Moreover, the processor incorporates a new version of LG’s AI Sound Pro which boasts two major additions for 2021. Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing delivers audio experience via the TV’s built-in speakers while Auto Volume Leveling ensures a consistent level of volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs are equipped with new features such as Game Optimizer along with a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four ports supporting the latest HDMI specifications. Not only does it allow users the ability to access all game-related settings in one convenient place, Game Optimizer, featured in all LG 2021 webOS TVs including QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs, automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of the game being played.

All of LG's new televisions will run on the webOS 6.0 smart TV platform. With a completely redesigned New Home screen as well as performance and feature improvements, webOS 6.0 provides faster access to apps and simpler content discovery capability with even more personalized recommendations. Paired with an improved Magic Remote that includes hot keys for popular content providers, LG’s new webOS offers users the ability to more easily control and navigate LG’s next-generation TVs and the growing webOS ecosystem.

The panels employed in the 2021 OLED TV lineup have been certified by Swiss-based Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) as having minimal environmental impact, emitting negligible air pollutants, using less hazardous substances and being highly recyclable. According to SGS’s evaluation results, LG OLED TV panels reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) by more than 50 percent compared to LCD TV panels of the same size.